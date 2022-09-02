Proof Of More Crimes? FBI Discovered Empty 'Classified' Folders In Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Investigation
As the federal government's investigation into Donald Trump continues, the Justice Department has released new details of items found during the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday, August 8.
Among the 33 boxes of items taken from the embattled former president's lavish resort were dozens of empty folders labeled as classified.
It was reported that 43 empty folders with classified banners were removed by authorities from Trump's Mar-a-Lago office, as well as 28 other folders that said "Return to Staff Secretary" or to a military aide.
Although the inventory does not list specific details on the items that were confiscated due to security reasons, OK! previously learned they included photos, handwritten notes, four sets of Top Secret security clearance documents, three Secret clearance documents and three labeled as Confidential.
"The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
The federal government also noted, "additional evidence pertaining to the seized items ... will inform the government’s investigation."
As OK! previously reported, the FBI raided the embattled politician's Mar-a-Lago estate after they launched an investigation into Trump for "removal or destruction of records" and "obstruction of an investigation," as well as potentially violating the Espionage Act.
The 76-year-old was left furious yet panicked after the search and seizure, with sources spilling the former Commander-in-chief was terrified his friends and staff may be wearing wires to secretly gather information to use against him.
"He has asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’" an insider close to Trump dished on the politician's anxious state. "He’s talked about this seriously, but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, 'Be careful what you say on the phone!'"