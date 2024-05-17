Jennifer Lopez Is 'Addicted to Marriage,' Ana Navarro Says in Scathing Rant as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Swirl
The ladies of The View had some thoughts after they heard Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage may be in trouble.
"I think Jennifer Lopez is like the Puerto Rican Liz Taylor, and I think she's addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple [and] romance, she's wonderful for the marriage industry," Ana Navarro claimed during the Friday, May 17, episode of The View.
"Remember, Liz Taylor and Richard Burton were married and divorced and got remarried," she continued, before making comments about them rekindling their romance in 2021. "Look, they're young enough, they can do this a third time!"
Joy Behar then shared her words of wisdom for the pair, who got married in 2022. "I would like to add to the story, when you go around shouting your love from the rooftops, it gets tricky when things don't go well," she said. "My advice is: keep your mouth shut! I don't even tell [her husband] Steve I love him in public. I don't say it in private either. Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce and everybody says, 'You see.'"
"The story of Elizabeth Taylor was much juicier than this," the comedian continued. "She dropped one husband and picks up Eddie Fisher married to Debbie Reynolds at the time, it was really interesting. This is not!"
- Ana Navarro Says Tom Brady's Roast Was 'Tacky' for Joking About Gisele Bündchen: 'Go Make Your Money Elsewhere'
- Don Lemon Admits 'Some People Were Upset' About Being Snubbed From Wedding Guest List
- 'The View' Star Joy Behar Panics After Emergency Alarm for 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts Live Broadcast in New York City
However, Sunny Hostin seemed to take Affleck and Lopez's side, as she believes they are "in love."
"You know what I don't like is that, I know the world is on fire but true love exists, it's still here. They love each other, stop hating on true love because maybe you don't have it in your life! That's how I feel," she declared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the pair haven't been photographed in public in almost 50 days, and the "On the Floor" singer, 54, was seen looking at a home in Los Angeles recently, but apparently it would be used as an investment property.
According to an insider, the duo are just going through a rough patch.
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source dished to Us Weekly of the actor and singer's relationship status.