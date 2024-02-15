Jennifer Lopez Never 'Planned' on Getting Back Together With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Couldn’t Believe It'

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, February 15, episode of Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show," the "On the Floor" singer, 54, reflected on the whirlwind of a relationship she's had with her husband, 51.

The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2022 after reconciling the year before, however, both Lopez and Affleck were convinced their love story came to an end more than 20 years ago, when they called off their first engagement in January 2004.