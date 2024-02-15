Jennifer Lopez Never 'Planned' on Getting Back Together With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Couldn’t Believe It'
When you know, you know.
Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck wasn't something she saw coming, but once it happened, everything started to fall into place.
During a guest appearance on the Thursday, February 15, episode of Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show," the "On the Floor" singer, 54, reflected on the whirlwind of a relationship she's had with her husband, 51.
The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2022 after reconciling the year before, however, both Lopez and Affleck were convinced their love story came to an end more than 20 years ago, when they called off their first engagement in January 2004.
"I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things," the Marry Me actress explained regarding what she thought was the end of her and Affleck's romance, noting she needed to "figure herself out" after the pair parted ways.
"We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, 'Oh, that was kind of the one,'" admitted Lopez — who married Marc Anthony in June 2004, months after her split from Affleck.
Following her divorce from Anthony and a called off engagement from Alex Rodriguez in March 2020, Lopez thought it was finally time to focus on herself — until the Good Will Hunting actor walked right back into her life.
"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.' And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, 'OK now you’re ready,'" the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker expressed.
"I couldn't believe it and I don’t think he could either," Lopez confessed. "It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."
While she ended up with Affleck, Lopez doesn't regret her marriage to Anthony, as it allowed her to become a mother, which in turn helped make her a better person.
"I was on a real journey ever since my kids were born," the Hustlers actress said of motherhood. "[I was trying] to be better and figure myself out and be the best person I can be so I can be a great mom and a great example for them."
"Then when I got divorced, it kind of kick-started another phase of me trying to figure out myself and relationships and things like that," Lopez concluded.