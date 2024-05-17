OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Not Divorcing Despite Facing 'Issues in Their Marriage' as Singer Remains 'Focused on Work': Source

jennifer lopez ben affleck not divorcing issues marriage work
Source: MEGA
By:

May 17 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might not have thrown in the towel yet, but their marriage is definitely facing some pressure less than two years after tying the knot

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source recently spilled to a news publication after rumors spread quickly about a looming divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck not divorcing issues marriage work
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently sparked divorce rumors.

It seems the husband and wife are struggling to find the right balance between their work and personal lives, as the insider revealed: "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."

"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante admitted of Lopez, 54, who is currently preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour before it kicks off in Orlando, Fla., next month. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck not divorcing issues marriage work
Source: MEGA

A source insisted the couple currently has no plans to separate.

Article continues below advertisement

Signs of a split are still swirling, as the source confessed the "On the Floor" singer viewed a home in Los Angeles recently, however, Lopez claims it'd be used as an investment property.

A second insider confirmed Affleck, 51, has been staying at an estate in Los Angeles separate from the couple's main shared home.

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante insisted there are currently no plans to split, with a third source promising Lopez and Affleck are working on their relationship.

Lopez and the Gone Girl star tied the knot in July 2022 — just three months after Affleck popped the question to his now-wife for the second time and two decades after initially calling it quits on their romance.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck not divorcing issues marriage work
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds were previously engaged in 2002, but parted ways days before planning to say "I do" in 2003 "due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding," a statement revealed at the time.

In early 2004, a rep for Lopez officially confirmed their split.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Marry Me actress moved on shortly after, as she tied the knot with Marc Anthony in June of 2004 before the duo welcomed twins Max and Emme, now 16.

In June 2005, Affleck married Jennifer Garner — who gave birth to the pair's three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, now known as Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck not divorcing issues marriage work
Source: MEGA

The duo's first engagement failed more than two decades ago, with the pair rekindling in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018, three years after separating, while Anthony filed for divorce from Lopez in April 2012 after splitting nearly 10 months prior.

Between the end of her marriage with Anthony to rekindling her romance with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019-2021, but the former fiancés never made it to the alter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Lopez and Affleck.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.