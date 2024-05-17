Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Not Divorcing Despite Facing 'Issues in Their Marriage' as Singer Remains 'Focused on Work': Source
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might not have thrown in the towel yet, but their marriage is definitely facing some pressure less than two years after tying the knot
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source recently spilled to a news publication after rumors spread quickly about a looming divorce.
It seems the husband and wife are struggling to find the right balance between their work and personal lives, as the insider revealed: "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."
"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante admitted of Lopez, 54, who is currently preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour before it kicks off in Orlando, Fla., next month. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
Signs of a split are still swirling, as the source confessed the "On the Floor" singer viewed a home in Los Angeles recently, however, Lopez claims it'd be used as an investment property.
A second insider confirmed Affleck, 51, has been staying at an estate in Los Angeles separate from the couple's main shared home.
The confidante insisted there are currently no plans to split, with a third source promising Lopez and Affleck are working on their relationship.
Lopez and the Gone Girl star tied the knot in July 2022 — just three months after Affleck popped the question to his now-wife for the second time and two decades after initially calling it quits on their romance.
The lovebirds were previously engaged in 2002, but parted ways days before planning to say "I do" in 2003 "due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding," a statement revealed at the time.
In early 2004, a rep for Lopez officially confirmed their split.
- Jennifer Lopez 'Likes' Post About Identifying Unhealthy Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
- Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Doesn't Train for Film Roles With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Work on My Own'
- Ben Affleck 'Thinks Having Separate Interests' Is 'Healthy' in His Marriage — But Wife Jennifer Lopez 'Doesn’t Totally Agree'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Marry Me actress moved on shortly after, as she tied the knot with Marc Anthony in June of 2004 before the duo welcomed twins Max and Emme, now 16.
In June 2005, Affleck married Jennifer Garner — who gave birth to the pair's three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, now known as Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018, three years after separating, while Anthony filed for divorce from Lopez in April 2012 after splitting nearly 10 months prior.
Between the end of her marriage with Anthony to rekindling her romance with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019-2021, but the former fiancés never made it to the alter.
Us Weekly spoke to sources about Lopez and Affleck.