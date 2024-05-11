Ben Affleck 'Thinks Having Separate Interests' Is 'Healthy' in His Marriage — But Wife Jennifer Lopez 'Doesn’t Totally Agree'
Ben Affleck thinks space from Jennifer Lopez will make their marriage thrive.
According to insiders, while the Hollywood power couple has been working on opposite coasts, the Boston native, 51, is happy to fly solo, but his wife, 54, isn't as thrilled to be away from her man.
"She’s giving him some breathing room," a source claimed. "Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."
Despite being far away from each other, the two were spotted looking at properties in New York City, where the Selena actress has been spending most of her time, as the pair have thought about a bi-coastal lifestyle.
"He enjoys doing normal everyday stuff," the insider revealed about why Affleck has thought about spending more time in the Empire State where he can fly under the radar over Los Angeles, Calif., where people are more public.
However, the Argo star hasn't been too upset about his alone time. "Ben thinks having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship. J. Lo doesn’t totally agree, but she gets it," the source added.
The change has been abnormal for the pair, who have been attached at the hip since they wed in 2022. "Ben and J. Lo are normally together 24/7, but lately, they've been spending time apart," the insider explained of their current dynamic.
"Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked," the source noted. "He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow."
This isn't the first time someone from Lopez and Affleck's inner circle has revealed the cracks in their picture-perfect union as they navigate this new chapter. "This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while. And they’re both dealing with it in different ways," a separate insider claimed.
"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," the source spilled. "But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody."
"The honeymoon is definitely over," an insider dished of the twosome, who shockingly rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021. "The feeling is if they do want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."
