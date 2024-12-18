NEWS Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have 'Every Intention' of Staying 'Connect' Post-Split: 'They Have a Lot of History' Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to maintain a 'connection' despite their split, a source claimed.

Source: @LoverrofMovies/X The ex-couple put on a united front at their kids' school event.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” an insider revealed. “Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” they added.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year, but called it quits in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and got engaged again in 2021 before tying the knot. However, in August 2024, the mother-of-two filed for divorce.

Source: @LoverrofMovies/X Ben Affleck was seen with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at their kids' school play.

The source shared that while "things haven’t been the same" for the pop star and the Deep Water actor since their split, they still have "a lot of history" together that "doesn’t disappear overnight," which is why will always have "mutual respect for one another."

Source: @LoverrofMovies/X Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck recently came together to attend a school play in December, presenting a united front for their kids alongside Garner.

Paparazzi clicked Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together as their kids perform together at a school play in Los Angeles, 15 December | JLo pic.twitter.com/zZe81oFcpV — Movie Loverr (@LoverrofMovies) December 17, 2024 Source: @LoverrofMovies/X

The Argo actor looked sharp in a black suit as he joined Lopez, who stunned in a white fur coat, and Garner, who kept it casual in jeans and a black jacket. The trio supported Fin and Emme as they took part in the production.

"She tried not to take sides,” another insider spilled to Star. “Jen urged them to seek counseling and try harder to fix things."

But "she was dragged into Ben and J.Lo’s problems,” the insider emphasized. “It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner has been keeping her distance from Jennifer Lopez, according to a source.

Initially, Garner encouraged her children to maintain a relationship with their estranged stepmother, but that has since changed.

"It was an uncomfortable position to be in," the source said. "She felt like she was being manipulated." "Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce,” the insider continued. "She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."