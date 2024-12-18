Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have 'Every Intention' of Staying 'Connect' Post-Split: 'They Have a Lot of History'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be keeping things amicable — even though the former filed for divorce in August.
“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” an insider revealed.
“Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” they added.
Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year, but called it quits in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and got engaged again in 2021 before tying the knot. However, in August 2024, the mother-of-two filed for divorce.
The Marry Me star is mom to twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, which lasted from 2005 to 2015.
The source shared that while "things haven’t been the same" for the pop star and the Deep Water actor since their split, they still have "a lot of history" together that "doesn’t disappear overnight," which is why will always have "mutual respect for one another."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck recently came together to attend a school play in December, presenting a united front for their kids alongside Garner.
- Ben Affleck Is Open to Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce But Has 'Other Priorities That Are More Important': Source
- Jennifer Garner 'Encouraged' Ex Ben Affleck to 'Work' on His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez During 'Rocky' Period
- Marc Anthony Is 'Cool' About Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez Reconciling With Ben Affleck, He 'Trusts' Her Decisions: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Argo actor looked sharp in a black suit as he joined Lopez, who stunned in a white fur coat, and Garner, who kept it casual in jeans and a black jacket.
The trio supported Fin and Emme as they took part in the production.
"She tried not to take sides,” another insider spilled to Star. “Jen urged them to seek counseling and try harder to fix things."
But "she was dragged into Ben and J.Lo’s problems,” the insider emphasized. “It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”
Initially, Garner encouraged her children to maintain a relationship with their estranged stepmother, but that has since changed.
"It was an uncomfortable position to be in," the source said. "She felt like she was being manipulated."
"Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce,” the insider continued. "She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."
Page Six spoke to the first source.