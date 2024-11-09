Jennifer Lopez Has 'Never Looked or Felt Better' After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'She's Ready to Date Again'
It seems like Jennifer Lopez is ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool — just two months after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
“Obviously she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” a source dished, referring to her recent string of appearances. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."
“She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again," the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez, who rekindled her romance with the actor, 52, in 2021, and Affleck got married in 2022 but things quickly soured. The two separated in April, with Lopez going on to file for divorce in August.
Lopez recently sat down with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, where she spoke about how she feels "lonely" without her partner.
“But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people,” the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress shared.
For now, it seems like Affleck has no ill will toward his ex, as he praised her performance in her new film Unstoppable.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he gushed about the singer.
Still, Lopez is trying to move on from the romance. “The breakup with Ben really shook her up,” said the source. “She was devastated and put on a brave face in the weeks following the split. But then something shifted. She picked herself up and decided to move on. No more sulking.”
“The big question now is: Who will she date next," they continued.
Meanwhile, another source claimed Lopez already has men lining up the block for her.
“Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” the insider explained. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”
