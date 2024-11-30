or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck 'Felt Blessed' to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Their Kids After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Have a Lot of History'

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA/@themidnightmission/Instagram

According to an insider, Ben Affleck was thrilled to spend Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner and their family.

By:

Nov. 30 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ben Affleck is extremely grateful to have Jennifer Garner in his life.

According to an insider, the Argo actor, 52, was thrilled to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his ex-wife, also 52, and their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, mere months after his marriage to Jennifer Lopez came to an end.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck blessed thanksgiving jenner garner kids jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner and their three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"He can just be himself," a source claimed about their friendly arrangement. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

The former pair, who were married from 2005 until 2015, were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on the annual day of thanks.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck blessed thanksgiving jenner garner kids jennifer lopez
Source: @themidnightmission/Instagram

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

However, this is far from the first time Affleck and Garner spent the turkey-filled holiday together since the end of their union. "They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship," the insider said.

The same may not be able to be said about the Boston native's most recent ex. As OK! previously reported, the Selena actress, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck in August after they tied the knot in 2022. According to a separate source, the 13 Going On 30 star allegedly does not want to continue to have a relationship with Lopez now that she's split from Affleck.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck blessed thanksgiving jenner garner kids jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 until 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” an insider spilled. "Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."

According to another insider, Garner has been by the Air actor's side through this current rough patch. "She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split," the source pointed out. "They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck blessed thanksgiving jenner garner kids jennifer lopez jpg
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” the insider added. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.

Page Six spoke with a source close to Affleck.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.