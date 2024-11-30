Ben Affleck 'Felt Blessed' to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Their Kids After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Have a Lot of History'
Ben Affleck is extremely grateful to have Jennifer Garner in his life.
According to an insider, the Argo actor, 52, was thrilled to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his ex-wife, also 52, and their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, mere months after his marriage to Jennifer Lopez came to an end.
"He can just be himself," a source claimed about their friendly arrangement. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."
The former pair, who were married from 2005 until 2015, were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on the annual day of thanks.
However, this is far from the first time Affleck and Garner spent the turkey-filled holiday together since the end of their union. "They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship," the insider said.
The same may not be able to be said about the Boston native's most recent ex. As OK! previously reported, the Selena actress, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck in August after they tied the knot in 2022. According to a separate source, the 13 Going On 30 star allegedly does not want to continue to have a relationship with Lopez now that she's split from Affleck.
“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” an insider spilled. "Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."
According to another insider, Garner has been by the Air actor's side through this current rough patch. "She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split," the source pointed out. "They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them."
“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” the insider added. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”
