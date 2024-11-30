Ben Affleck 'Felt Blessed' to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Their Kids After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Have a Lot of History'

"He can just be himself," a source claimed about their friendly arrangement. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

The former pair, who were married from 2005 until 2015, were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on the annual day of thanks.