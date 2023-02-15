Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Trolled For Matching Tattoos: 'The J Was For Jennifer Garner, Let's Be Honest'
Social media users are afraid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might regret their decision to get matching "commitment" tattoos.
The "On The Floor" singer showed off the couple's new ink during a sweet Valentine's Day Instagram tribute on Tuesday, February 14.
Lopez's tattoo featured an infinity symbol located on her ribcage, while Affleck's new ink displayed a design of two arrows tied together with the duo's first name initials written in between.
The Marry Me actress' followers took to the comments section of the post to share their shocking reactions toward the bold decision to make their love even more permanent than a wedding band.
While many users appeared thrilled and congratulated the Hollywood stars, others trolled both Lopez and Affleck for getting a tattoo after their first go-around at love admittedly "fell apart."
"The 'J' on his tat was for Jennifer Garner… let’s be honest with ourselves lmao," one individual quipped of the Deep Water star's first wife.
Affleck tied the knot with Garner in 2005, just one year after he and Lopez broke off their first engagement in 2004. Affleck and Garner's divorce was finalized in 2018. The duo shares three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.
"That's his old tattoo from the last Jen — he need to tone it down he has two little girls that are growing up," another social media user criticized of Affleck — who married Lopez in July 2022.
"Well... at least it's small enough to remove when she decides to jump to someone else lol 😆," a third troll joked of Lopez, who is infamously known for her multiple failed marriages and engagements.
Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004-2014.
The Shotgun Wedding star shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony.
In addition to her handful of husbands, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019-2021.
"Not to be mean but after [so many] divorces, permanent ink to the body may not have been the wisest decision. Perhaps henna would have been a better option?" an opinionated follower asked.
One user laughingly stated, "this will not convince me after Grammys 😂😂😂," in regard to the pair's recent awards show outing when Lopez reportedly scolded Affleck.
"I wish you J.Lo all the best of love you deserve, never let one man hold you back! ❤️❤️❤️," they concluded.