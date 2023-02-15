OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Forever & Always! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Their Love Permanent With Matching Tattoos — See Photos

jennifer lopez ben affleck matching tattoos photos pp
Source: @jlo/instagram
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

This love is forever! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sealed their fate for eternity after they both got "commitment" tattoos.

The "On The Floor" singer showed off the couple's new ink on Tuesday, February 14, while giving her husband a sweet shoutout in honor of the romantic holiday. "Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck matching tattoos photos
Source: @jlo/instagram

The Marry Me actress put her infinity symbol tattoo located across her ribcage on full display in a cropped white T-shirt.

Lopez also teased Affleck's new ink that featured two arrows tied together with the lovebirds' first initials written in between.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck matching tattoos photos
Source: @jlo/instagram

The Shotgun Wedding star's fans were shocked to see Lopez and Affleck's tattoos — and quickly flooded her comments section with surprised, yet supportive, reactions.

"Omg @jlo you're so brave. I could never lol. Congrats!!" one follower wrote, as another added, "oh wow!!! 😮 Okayyyyyyy! ❤️," and a third expressed, "❤️ love always wins in the end."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
jennifer lopez ben affleck matching tattoos photos
Source: @jlo/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's post also included a series of heartfelt snaps of the dynamic duo — both recent ones and from their first attempt at love more than 20 years ago.

The famous husband and wife tied the knot in July 2022 and later hosted a lavish Georgia wedding ceremony with friends and family in August.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

However, this isn't the couple's first go-around at love, as they were first engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004. Lopez later confessed the broken engagement "was the biggest heartbreak" of her life, as OK! previously reported.

Just last month, Lopez admitted during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she "absolutely" still had "a little PTSD" when Affleck popped the question a second time around.

"I don't know if you guys know this but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez joked during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of their highly-publicized split during the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.