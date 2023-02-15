Forever & Always! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Their Love Permanent With Matching Tattoos — See Photos
This love is forever! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sealed their fate for eternity after they both got "commitment" tattoos.
The "On The Floor" singer showed off the couple's new ink on Tuesday, February 14, while giving her husband a sweet shoutout in honor of the romantic holiday. "Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍," she gushed.
The Marry Me actress put her infinity symbol tattoo located across her ribcage on full display in a cropped white T-shirt.
Lopez also teased Affleck's new ink that featured two arrows tied together with the lovebirds' first initials written in between.
The Shotgun Wedding star's fans were shocked to see Lopez and Affleck's tattoos — and quickly flooded her comments section with surprised, yet supportive, reactions.
"Omg @jlo you're so brave. I could never lol. Congrats!!" one follower wrote, as another added, "oh wow!!! 😮 Okayyyyyyy! ❤️," and a third expressed, "❤️ love always wins in the end."
Lopez's post also included a series of heartfelt snaps of the dynamic duo — both recent ones and from their first attempt at love more than 20 years ago.
The famous husband and wife tied the knot in July 2022 and later hosted a lavish Georgia wedding ceremony with friends and family in August.
However, this isn't the couple's first go-around at love, as they were first engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004. Lopez later confessed the broken engagement "was the biggest heartbreak" of her life, as OK! previously reported.
Just last month, Lopez admitted during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she "absolutely" still had "a little PTSD" when Affleck popped the question a second time around.
"I don't know if you guys know this but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez joked during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of their highly-publicized split during the early 2000s.