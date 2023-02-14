Jennifer Lopez Glows With Happiness Following Grammys Spat With Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is feeling herself!
The Shotgun Wedding star took to Instagram on Monday, February 13, to show off (as seen above) her glowing skin and flawless features nearly a week after she and husband Ben Affleck were caught arguing on camera at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
"Dewy, glowy and glazed ✨ #GrabMeAGlazed @JLoBeauty#ThisIsMeNow," Lopez penned alongside a close-up shot of herself in the car with a full face of makeup.
"You’re so stunning!!!😍😍," one fan gushed in the comments section.
"Yes queen! Glowing as always🤩😍🔥," an additional user noted, while another wrote, "YOU’RE BEYOND PERFECT😍."
Despite appearing to be the picture of happiness this week, the "On the Floor" singer had a much different temperament on music's biggest night, where she and the Argo star may have engaged in a spat on live television.
“Look more friendly, look motivated,” Lopez seemed to instruct her better half in a tense moment, to which he appeared to reply, "I might.”
"How long do you think they are gonna stick this out just to prove us wrong. 😂😂," one TikTok user commented below a clip of the viral moment. "Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn 🍿 like …. 'Girlllllll he’s your problem now' 😂😂😂," another quipped while referencing the Good Will Hunting star's ex-wife.
The Hollywood power couple quickly learned the candid moment was setting the internet ablaze while they were still at the awards ceremony. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," a seat-filler at the Grammys said in a TikTok.
"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," the eyewitness claimed of the Boston native's infamously glum demeanor. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”