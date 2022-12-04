Holiday Season! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Their Kids

Merry, merry! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted going shopping for a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 3.

The pair, who got married over the summer, had their kids tag along for the fun adventure, as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, in addition to Seraphina and Samuel, whose parents are Affleck and Jennifer Garner, were all in attendance.

However, the actor's eldest daughter, Violet, was missing in action from the family affair.