Holiday Season! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Their Kids
Merry, merry! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted going shopping for a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 3.
The pair, who got married over the summer, had their kids tag along for the fun adventure, as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, in addition to Seraphina and Samuel, whose parents are Affleck and Jennifer Garner, were all in attendance.
However, the actor's eldest daughter, Violet, was missing in action from the family affair.
In new photos, the Hollywood star, 53, who wore a plaid coat and jeans, was pointing out the tree that tickled her fancy, while Affleck, 50, was all smiles while hanging out with his brood.
As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress has been in heaven spending the holidays with her man. The duo spent Thanksgiving together, and she posted a slew of snaps, one of which included her son, Max, 14, sleeping on her husband's shoulder during a car ride.
"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," the mother-of-two wrote.
The lovebirds were previously engaged, but they split in 2004. They later reconciled in 2021, and it seems like they're in a great place.
So much so, Lopez recently revealed the sweet message Affleck had engraved in her engagement ring: "Not. Going. Anywhere."
"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," the Hustlers star explained of the phrase’s significance while appearing on "The Zane Lowe Show" during the Monday, November 28, episode. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"
"You can get a second chance if you do the work and you don't give up," the hitmaker said of her relationship with her hubby. "As an artist, the only reason I'm here is to share what I know, what I've learned and what I go through."
Prior to getting married to Affleck, Lopez revealed she "was in so much pain for man years" and hid behind her work.
"But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she shared.