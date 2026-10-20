Jennifer Lopez 'Casually' Dating 'Office Romance' Costar Brett Goldstein Months After Denying Relationship Rumors, Source Claims

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Jennifer Lopez may be "casually dating" her Office Romance costar. It seems Lopez has finally rebounded from her marriage to Ben Affleck, thanks to her Netflix rom-com costar Brett Goldstein. The pair first sparked dating rumors while promoting their film earlier this year, which they denied — but they were subsequently spotted arriving at a Los Angeles, Calif., party in the same car on October 16.

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'They Both Enjoy Going Out'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein were spotted leaving a party together.

One insider suggested that the new couple hit it off over their mutual love for being social butterflies. "The one thing they have in common is that they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” the insider noted before shading Lopez's most recent husband. “Unlike her ex Ben, who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.” Reports suggested the pair "kept things professional" while they were filming, but it seems they couldn't help but let the sparks fly when all was said and done. "Their chemistry was undeniable," an insider gushed.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's dating rumors dating back to 2025.

Goldstein, 46, and Lopez, 57, reportedly entered the talent manager's party separately over the weekend, with Lopez sauntering in arm-in-arm with her manager, Benny Medina. However, the Ted Lasso star and the "Jenny From the Block" singer were allegedly spotted leaving together at the end of the night. Goldstein and Lopez's romance rumors date back almost a year, with Lopez admitting that he was one of the "best kissers" she's ever shared the screen with in October 2025. "I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I’d say he was the best kisser," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year.

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Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez Deny the Rumors

Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez denied romance rumors in June.

Fans rooting for their romance were disappointed in June when Lopez told Today that they were assuredly "not dating." "There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez told Savannah Guthrie. "I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens," Goldstein added. " That's why I've been standing so close this whole time."

Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein admitted to writing a romcom for Jennifer Lopez.