Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Easter FaceTime With Twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez may have been busy conquering the world, but that didn't stop her from connecting with her twins, Max Anthony and Emme Anthony, on Easter Sunday. The "Jenny From the Block" diva, 55, found a heartwarming way to bridge the distance on April 20 — a FaceTime call with her 17-year-olds!

J.Lo shared a rare glimpse of the sweet moment on Instagram, showing a screenshot of Max and Emme beaming from their separate devices. In a delightful twist, their stunning mama appeared in the corner of the frame, rocking a full glam look in a cream turtleneck, smiling radiantly as she captured this beloved family moment.