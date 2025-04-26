Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Easter FaceTime With Twins Max and Emme
Jennifer Lopez may have been busy conquering the world, but that didn't stop her from connecting with her twins, Max Anthony and Emme Anthony, on Easter Sunday. The "Jenny From the Block" diva, 55, found a heartwarming way to bridge the distance on April 20 — a FaceTime call with her 17-year-olds!
J.Lo shared a rare glimpse of the sweet moment on Instagram, showing a screenshot of Max and Emme beaming from their separate devices. In a delightful twist, their stunning mama appeared in the corner of the frame, rocking a full glam look in a cream turtleneck, smiling radiantly as she captured this beloved family moment.
But that's not all! The superstar also flaunted her festive Easter ensemble — a whimsical purple floral sweater paired with a playful plastic "Happy Easter" necklace, a pink bow headband, and even a bunny-shaped bag with her name on it. "The greatest gift of Easter is hope," she quoted, echoing the wise words of late Archbishop Basil Hume.
In her caption, J.Lo expressed her gratitude: "Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. Happy Easter from this working mama on the move!"
This joyous occasion came two months after she celebrated her twins' 17th birthdays with a touching video montage. "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," she wrote, punctuated with a coconut emoji — a nod to the sweet "coconuts" nickname she's lovingly gave upon them over the years.
J.Lo shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently made a rare comment about his kids in March. "If you learned anything after all these years, is whatever they want, whatever they say," he told E! News. "No, they're wonderful. I have a wonderful family, a wonderful wife — Marquito is a year and a half. I'm just enjoying this stage of my life."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While typically staying out of the limelight, Max has maintained a low profile, but Emme is no stranger to the spotlight! Just recently, they were spotted supporting George Clooney at the premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck on April 3, matching their mom in coordinating outfits. J.Lo dazzled in a stunning black velvet gown, while Emme looked sharp in a chic black suit.
Before that, the dynamic duo also wowed audiences at the opening of Othello on Broadway on March 23.
Emme has even showcased their singing talent, sharing the stage with J.Lo at the unforgettable 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Reflecting on that iconic performance, Emme candidly shared it was both "scary" and "really nice," adding, "When I get older, I don't want to be a singer. It's not something that I would like to do as a profession. But maybe one of my hobbies could be singing."