Noah Cyrus and Mom Tish Celebrate Easter Together Post-Feud as Matriarch's Ex Billy Ray Debuts Romance With Elizabeth Hurley

The Cyrus family spent their Easter Sunday apart.

Noah Cyrus shared videos of her mom, Tish Cyrus, doing an Easter egg hunt.

On Sunday, April 20, Noah shared two videos on her Instagram Story that showed herself and the matriarch celebrating Easter together.

"Easter egg hunt with my mommy," Noah, 25, captioned one video that showed Tish, 57, running around the backyard in a large T-shirt, sweatpants and slippers while holding a blue fuzzy basket.

In the next upload, Tish found an Easter egg atop a water fountain, prompting Noah to shout out, "Ding, ding ding!"

The mom-of-five reposted the videos to her own Instagram Story alongside several heart emojis.