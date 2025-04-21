Noah Cyrus and Mom Tish Celebrate Easter Together Post-Feud as Matriarch's Ex Billy Ray Debuts Romance With Elizabeth Hurley
The Cyrus family spent their Easter Sunday apart.
While Noah Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus continue to prove they're back on track after mending their rumored rift, Tish's ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated the holiday by debuting his new romance with Elizabeth Hurley.
On Sunday, April 20, Noah shared two videos on her Instagram Story that showed herself and the matriarch celebrating Easter together.
"Easter egg hunt with my mommy," Noah, 25, captioned one video that showed Tish, 57, running around the backyard in a large T-shirt, sweatpants and slippers while holding a blue fuzzy basket.
In the next upload, Tish found an Easter egg atop a water fountain, prompting Noah to shout out, "Ding, ding ding!"
The mom-of-five reposted the videos to her own Instagram Story alongside several heart emojis.
As OK! reported, the mother-daughter duo appeared to have a falling out when Tish married Dominic Purcell in 2023, as it was rumored the "July" crooner briefly dated the Prison Break actor, 55, beforehand.
Noah, as well as her brother Braison Cyrus, skipped the wedding, while Miley, Brandi and Trace Cyrus were in attendance.
However, Noah and Tish have been hanging out again, most recently filming an episode of Tish's "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast together, where Noah gushed over how happy she is that her fiancé, Pinkus, gets along well with Tish.
"It’s really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close," she shared. "I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with. Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash."
"I love him so much. And honestly, I just talk about, like, he is a man and he's just respectful, and driven, and sweet," Tish noted. "Honestly, I think he is perfect."
Meanwhile, Miley and some of her other siblings have remained estranged from Billy Ray, 63, since he and Tish split in 2022.
On April 20, the "Achy Breaky Heart" vocalist, 63, and Elizabeth, 59, uploaded a joint Instagram post that showed the country star giving the actress a kiss on the cheek while she wore a cowboy hat and he donned a bunny ears headband.
The new relationship came out of left field, with the Gossip Girl alum being the first woman Billy Ray has been romantically linked to since finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Firerose in 2024 after less than a year of marriage.
Firerose accused her ex of being verbally abusive during their romance, which first started in 2022.