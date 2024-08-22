Jennifer Lopez's Fans 'Feel Sorry for' Her Children as Singer Goes Through Fourth Divorce: 'She Makes a Mockery of Marriage'
Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce for the fourth time — leaving fans worried about what example this might set for her children.
After the "On the Floor" singer, 55, officially pulled the plug on her and Ben Affleck's two-year marriage, social media users expressed concerns about Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 16, who would likely be distanced from yet another fatherly figure as a result of their mother's failed romances.
"I feel bad for Jennifer Lopez's kids. Bringing all these men in and out of their lives," one person expressed via X (formerly named twitter) of the teenagers, whose mom spit from their father, Marc Anthony, in 2011, though their divorce wasn't finalized until 2014 — a decade after they tied the knot.
"All those kids... I feel sorry for them. Emme was devastated when Jennifer and Alex ended their relationship," another fan expressed in reference to Lopez's 2019 engagement to Alex Rodriguez, 49, which ended in 2021, the same year she and Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance.
A third critic admitted: "Jennifer Lopez's kids are tired of going through stepfathers and stepsiblings."
Emme and Max formed a close bond with Affleck, 52, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.
The twins were also close with Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, 51.
A fourth social media user harshly ridiculed Lopez for her rocky romantic past, writing: "Jennifer Lopez has jumped from man to man. How many marriages does she have to go through before she has counseling. Can't tell me that all these men were 100 percent of the reason for the divorces. Like figure yourself out before bringing another man into your kids lives."
The individual added: "The woman has been in and out of relationships exposing her kids to man after man. She CLEARLY needs counseling. He obviously has issues too, but Jennifer Lopez makes an utter MOCKERY of marriage."
Prior to having kids, Lopez was married to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.
While Lopez and Affleck are no longer together, they still seem to be fine with their children remaining part of one another's lives.
In the midst of the duo's split, their previously-blended family has been spotted spending time together — including Violet's one-on-one time with the Shotgun Wedding star in the Hamptons last month.