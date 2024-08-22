OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez's Fans 'Feel Sorry for' Her Children as Singer Goes Through Fourth Divorce: 'She Makes a Mockery of Marriage'

Photos of Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme Anthony.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Are Max and Emme Anthony OK with watching their mom, Jennifer Lopez, go through another failed relationship?

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce for the fourth time — leaving fans worried about what example this might set for her children.

After the "On the Floor" singer, 55, officially pulled the plug on her and Ben Affleck's two-year marriage, social media users expressed concerns about Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 16, who would likely be distanced from yet another fatherly figure as a result of their mother's failed romances.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fans feel sorry for children fourth divorce marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shares her 16-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I feel bad for Jennifer Lopez's kids. Bringing all these men in and out of their lives," one person expressed via X (formerly named twitter) of the teenagers, whose mom spit from their father, Marc Anthony, in 2011, though their divorce wasn't finalized until 2014 — a decade after they tied the knot.

"All those kids... I feel sorry for them. Emme was devastated when Jennifer and Alex ended their relationship," another fan expressed in reference to Lopez's 2019 engagement to Alex Rodriguez, 49, which ended in 2021, the same year she and Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fans feel sorry for children fourth divorce marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez formed a close bond with Ben Affleck's children during their two-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

A third critic admitted: "Jennifer Lopez's kids are tired of going through stepfathers and stepsiblings."

Emme and Max formed a close bond with Affleck, 52, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fans feel sorry for children fourth divorce marriage
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez brought their kids to Paris after the separated spouses' 2022 wedding.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

The twins were also close with Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, 51.

A fourth social media user harshly ridiculed Lopez for her rocky romantic past, writing: "Jennifer Lopez has jumped from man to man. How many marriages does she have to go through before she has counseling. Can't tell me that all these men were 100 percent of the reason for the divorces. Like figure yourself out before bringing another man into your kids lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fans feel sorry for children fourth divorce marriage
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and JenniferLopez's kids grew really close as stepsiblings throughout their parents' marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The individual added: "The woman has been in and out of relationships exposing her kids to man after man. She CLEARLY needs counseling. He obviously has issues too, but Jennifer Lopez makes an utter MOCKERY of marriage."

Prior to having kids, Lopez was married to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

While Lopez and Affleck are no longer together, they still seem to be fine with their children remaining part of one another's lives.

In the midst of the duo's split, their previously-blended family has been spotted spending time together — including Violet's one-on-one time with the Shotgun Wedding star in the Hamptons last month.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.