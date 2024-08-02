Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are 'Very Sad' About Pair's Marital Issues: 'They’re Not Letting This Divorce Ruin What They Have'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids are not happy about the impending end of their marriage.
According to insiders, the Good Will Hunting actor's brood, Violet, Fin and Samuel, along with the Maid in Manhattan star's children, Emme and Max, haven't allowed their parents' drama to get in the way of their tight bond.
"The kids are old enough to know what’s happening," the source spilled. "Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening."
"They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time," the insider said of the estranged couple's kiddos. "They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
As OK! previously reported, it's only a matter of time before Affleck and Lopez, who wed in 2022, officially announce their alleged split as they have been living separately for several months. Despite the rift, the Argo star's teenagers have continued to spend time with their stepmother.
"Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with J.Lo," the source explained. "J.Lo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like J.Lo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with J.Lo."
Although the pair's love affair may be coming to an end, they have kept their family their main priority. "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," another insider noted. "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."
Not only have the children done their best to adjust to their new normal, but Affleck has been continuing to grieve his relationship with Lopez, whom he rekindled his early 2000s romance with in 2021. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider claimed about the Boston native. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
