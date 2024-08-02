Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are 'Very Sad' About Pair's Marital Issues: 'They’re Not Letting This Divorce Ruin What They Have'

Although the pair's love affair may be coming to an end, they have kept their family their main priority. "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," another insider noted. "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."

Not only have the children done their best to adjust to their new normal, but Affleck has been continuing to grieve his relationship with Lopez, whom he rekindled his early 2000s romance with in 2021. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider claimed about the Boston native. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."