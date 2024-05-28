OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Spotted at Daughter Violet's High School Graduation Party Without Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors

May 28 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck proudly supported his eldest daughter Violet at her high school graduation party — but wife Jennifer Lopez was nowhere to be seen.

The Batman actor sported a beige blazer, a white button-up shirt, jeans and a pair of black boots for the special event, which took place over Memorial Day weekend.

Ben Affleck attended daughter Violet's graduation party over Memorial Day weekend.

This comes one week after Affleck ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, shed happy tears at Violet's graduation.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” Garner captioned the slideshow of her teary photos. "Bless our hearts."

"How are we going to make it?" the Daredevil actress — who also shares children Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck — asked in a video. "What are we going to do?"

Jennifer Garner shed happy tears at Violet Affleck's graduation.

Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005 but later called it quits in 2018. Despite several ups and downs, the two have formed a strong bond as co-parents since their breakup and Affleck's subsequent marriage to Lopez.

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the Air actor and the "On the Floor" singer were headed for divorce, but according to a source, Garner has been encouraging her ex to try his best to work things out.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a good bond as co-parents.

"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the source explained, adding that the Love, Simon star fully understands how living in the limelight "can put a strain" on marriages.

On Saturday, May 18, the 52-year-old was seen visiting the Good Will Hunting actor's Brentwood home, where he has reportedly been living separately from Lopez for some time.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have had 'issues in their marriage' in recent months.

Insiders also confirmed J.Lo and Affleck were having "issues in their marriage" over the past few months as Lopez started "ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."

One source spilled the Justice League actor believes "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," however, Lopez "doesn't totally agree."

"She’s giving him some breathing room," a separate source revealed. "Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."

