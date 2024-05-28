Ben Affleck Spotted at Daughter Violet's High School Graduation Party Without Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors
Ben Affleck proudly supported his eldest daughter Violet at her high school graduation party — but wife Jennifer Lopez was nowhere to be seen.
The Batman actor sported a beige blazer, a white button-up shirt, jeans and a pair of black boots for the special event, which took place over Memorial Day weekend.
This comes one week after Affleck ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, shed happy tears at Violet's graduation.
"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” Garner captioned the slideshow of her teary photos. "Bless our hearts."
"How are we going to make it?" the Daredevil actress — who also shares children Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck — asked in a video. "What are we going to do?"
Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005 but later called it quits in 2018. Despite several ups and downs, the two have formed a strong bond as co-parents since their breakup and Affleck's subsequent marriage to Lopez.
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the Air actor and the "On the Floor" singer were headed for divorce, but according to a source, Garner has been encouraging her ex to try his best to work things out.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Gigantic Egos and Sharp Opinions' Cause Them to Clash Amid Marital Problems
- Jennifer Lopez Banned All Ben Affleck Questions During 'Atlas' Press Tour Before Snapping at Reporter
- Ben Affleck's Friend Jason Mewes Admits He 'Would Be Shocked' If Actor Divorces Jennifer Lopez
"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the source explained, adding that the Love, Simon star fully understands how living in the limelight "can put a strain" on marriages.
On Saturday, May 18, the 52-year-old was seen visiting the Good Will Hunting actor's Brentwood home, where he has reportedly been living separately from Lopez for some time.
Insiders also confirmed J.Lo and Affleck were having "issues in their marriage" over the past few months as Lopez started "ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."
One source spilled the Justice League actor believes "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," however, Lopez "doesn't totally agree."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s giving him some breathing room," a separate source revealed. "Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."