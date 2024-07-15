OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Trying to Present' Themselves in a 'Positive Way' to Their Kids Amid Crumbling Marriage

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been doing their best to keep their marital drama away from their kids.

According to insiders, the allegedly estranged power couple has been focused on keeping their blended brood upbeat as they figure out how to proceed in their relationship.

ben affleck jennifer lopez positive light kids
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been doing their best to keep their kids happy.

"Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," the source spilled about the pair, who wed in 2022. "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."

"They're trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids," the insider added of the Argo star's children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and the "Get Right" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16.

ben affleck jennifer lopez positive light kids
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez's relationship isn't quite what they thought it would be when they rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

"Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider spilled of the heartbreak. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."

The source noted that JLo's love for the limelight is one of the issues that tore the apart.

"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source continued. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."

ben affleck jennifer lopez positive light kids
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez starting dating again in 2021.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Despite everything the pair has been through, they've been trying to stay on solid terms as they respectively figure out what the future holds. "They’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives," the insider noted. "They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times."

"They are going through so much individually and as a couple," shared the source. "They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."

ben affleck jennifer lopez postive light kids
Source: Ben

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separately.

Source: OK!
The Air star may have accidentally hinted that there was trouble in paradise while appearing in his spouse's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck spilled. "Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,' We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.

