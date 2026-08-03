Jennifer Lopez, 57, Flaunts Her Fit Figure as She Lounges Poolside in Tiny String Bikini: Photos
Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez once again showed that confidence never goes out of style!
The star had fans going crazy after she shared a series of poolside photos to Instagram on Sunday, August 2, that flaunted her toned physique.
For the snapshots, Lopez soaked up the sun in a flattering white string bikini that put her cleavage and enviable abs on full display.
The star pulled her hair back and kept her makeup minimal, accessorizing the look with delicate gold jewelry and a fedora as she laid out on a towel and lounged on a pool float.
'J.LO Is Hot'
The post was shared to her beauty brand's account, @jlobeauty, with the caption, "August is HOT. 🔥 Don’t just glow up top, treat your body to your daily glow ritual too. ✨ The Body Essentials Kit helps every inch of your skin look radiant and renewed."
"I love her BODY CARE!!!!" gushed one fan.
Another commented, "So beautiful."
A third wrote, "August is Hot. J.LO is Hot."
"Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful woman," a fourth chimed in.
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'All About Feeling Confident in Your Skin'
JLo Beauty is a skincare brand launched by Lopez in January 2021. It focuses on anti-aging formulas, deep hydration and achieving what they call "that JLo glow."
Back in 2022, Lopez shared via her Instagram, "For me, it's all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what. That's why working with the best chemists in top labs to bring you a formula that could do just that and deliver real results was so important to me. This is seriously s--- science."
'Better Shape Now Than She’s Ever Been'
Lopez's trainer Dodd Romera told Us Weekly back in 2024, “Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been. She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go.”
Lopez, 54, trains three days a week with Romero, who shared that the singer’s typical training session includes three sets of ab raises, rope crunches and weighted sumo-style plié squats. The celebrity trainer also added that Lopez likes to focus on toning her backside, with her go-to move being supportive lunges.
More recently, J.Lo opened up to Extra in June about prepping for a bikini scene in her new romantic comedy Office Romance, sharing, "You know that you're gonna be on screen… You gotta be prepared… in the gym and eating right... It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time."