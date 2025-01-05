Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Lavender Dress as She Reunites With 'Maid in Manhattan' Costar Ralph Fiennes at Awards Luncheon: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and her Maid in Manhattan costar Ralph Fiennes are still close!
The superstar, 55, turned heads in a lavender dress at Variety's "10 Directors to Watch" and Creative Impact Awards at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which took place at the Parker Palm Springs on Saturday, January 4. However, her glowing exchange with her former coworker, 62, caught everyone's attention.
During the ceremony, Fiennes, who played politician Chris Marshall in the 2002 film, presented Lopez, who portrayed hotel worker Marisa Ventura, with the Legend and Groundbreakers award for her decades of work in the industry.
"But of course, to be a legend and a groundbreaker, it's a matter of spirit. If you have the skills, their currency is lessened, unless there's a strong spirit behind them. It's the spirit which moves us and lifts us," he told the star-studded audience about the Selena actress.
"I am the senator, if you didn't know," the Conclave star joked while referencing his character in the romantic comedy. "In my brief stint as a Republican senator, I wasn't very convincing. I didn't stand a chance, really. To be honest, her powerful energy just leaves the men sort of, well, they're just left behind, and off she goes, she blasts away. Jennifer, obviously I'm talking about you, you're incredible. Your wings are unstoppable."
When Lopez took the stage, she only had glowing words for Fiennes. "That was incredibly beautiful," she said of the Schindler's List star's speech. "Ralph, it's been so long. It's so great to see you. Thank you so much for doing this. You know how much I admire you and your work. And it was such a privilege to be able to work with you so many years ago. And it's amazing to be here today, thank you so much."
"We really must stop meeting in hotels like this," the "Get Right" singer quipped referencing the iconic movie.
Fiennes recently reflected on making the beloved film decades ago and how his lack of knowledge about American politics made the role a bit confusing for him. "It was rom-com writing. It was light,” the U.K. actor recalled in a recent interview of first reading the script. "[But] I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. [I wondered] ‘Now, who is this Republican senator?’ My antennae for things American — I think — got better since. But then I think I was kind sometimes a little bit lost.”
