Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Lavender Dress as She Reunites With 'Maid in Manhattan' Costar Ralph Fiennes at Awards Luncheon: Photos

"I am the senator, if you didn't know," the Conclave star joked while referencing his character in the romantic comedy. "In my brief stint as a Republican senator, I wasn't very convincing. I didn't stand a chance, really. To be honest, her powerful energy just leaves the men sort of, well, they're just left behind, and off she goes, she blasts away. Jennifer, obviously I'm talking about you, you're incredible. Your wings are unstoppable."

When Lopez took the stage, she only had glowing words for Fiennes. "That was incredibly beautiful," she said of the Schindler's List star's speech. "Ralph, it's been so long. It's so great to see you. Thank you so much for doing this. You know how much I admire you and your work. And it was such a privilege to be able to work with you so many years ago. And it's amazing to be here today, thank you so much."