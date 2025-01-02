Jennifer Lopez Admits She's Been in Some 'Challenging Relationships' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce
Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to speak about her past and how it shaped her into the woman she is today.
While talking to a news publication, the singer, 55, discussed how she related to her character in the movie Unstoppable, which is based on the career of wrestler Anthony Robles. In the flick, the performer plays Anthony's mom, Judy Robles, whose son was born without his right leg.
“I tell her all the time, ‘You need to own who you are and what you’ve done,'” Jennifer said. “You’re inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You really have triumphed. You’ve raised a son who has become a leader, and you deserve credit.’ But she’s very humble.”
“We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together," she added, noting they are "kindred spirits."
The "On the Floor" songstress said she and Judy had to learn to get through the tough times in both of their lives.
“From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves, to show we’re good enough,” she shared. “That creates a type of strength. And then a lot of us give birth — and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jennifer and Ben Affleck, 52, split in 2024, with the former filing for divorce in August of that year.
Despite going their separate ways, the former flames, who were engaged in the '00s before they got married in 2022, seem to be on good terms, as they were recently seen in L.A. together.
“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source told Page Six, adding that the former pair got each other “a few small things for each other as well.”
“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays,” the source said. “Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”
Prior to ringing in 2025, Jennifer featured a montage of her highlights from the past year — but excluded Ben.
"2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣✨," the Maid in Manhattan star wrote alongside the clip, which was set to an orchestra version of her song "Waiting for Tonight" by composer Archer Marsh.
“I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things,” she said in an interview included in the post.
In another clip, she said, “In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go.”
Variety spoke to Jennifer.