or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Admits She's Been in Some 'Challenging Relationships' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

jlo challenging year ben affleck split
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez got candid about going through some hard times amid her split from Ben Affleck.

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to speak about her past and how it shaped her into the woman she is today.

While talking to a news publication, the singer, 55, discussed how she related to her character in the movie Unstoppable, which is based on the career of wrestler Anthony Robles. In the flick, the performer plays Anthony's mom, Judy Robles, whose son was born without his right leg.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben leaves actor out video
Source: onthejlo.com

Jennifer Lopez hinted at her past relationships during a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

“I tell her all the time, ‘You need to own who you are and what you’ve done,'” Jennifer said. “You’re inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You really have triumphed. You’ve raised a son who has become a leader, and you deserve credit.’ But she’s very humble.”

“We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together," she added, noting they are "kindred spirits."

Article continues below advertisement
jlo challenging year ben affleck split
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The star spent Christmas with her sister Lynda Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

The "On the Floor" songstress said she and Judy had to learn to get through the tough times in both of their lives.

“From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves, to show we’re good enough,” she shared. “That creates a type of strength. And then a lot of us give birth — and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.”

Article continues below advertisement
jlo challenging year ben affleck split
Source: onthejlo.com

The pair split in 2024.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer and Ben Affleck, 52, split in 2024, with the former filing for divorce in August of that year.

Despite going their separate ways, the former flames, who were engaged in the '00s before they got married in 2022, seem to be on good terms, as they were recently seen in L.A. together.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source told Page Six, adding that the former pair got each other “a few small things for each other as well.”

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays,” the source said. “Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Article continues below advertisement
jlo challenging year ben affleck split
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posted some cute photos with her loved ones during Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to ringing in 2025, Jennifer featured a montage of her highlights from the past year — but excluded Ben.

"2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣✨," the Maid in Manhattan star wrote alongside the clip, which was set to an orchestra version of her song "Waiting for Tonight" by composer Archer Marsh.

“I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things,” she said in an interview included in the post.

In another clip, she said, “In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go.”

Variety spoke to Jennifer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.