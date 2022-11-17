Part Of The Plot! Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was A 'Relationship Decoy' During Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Early 2000s Romance

Since rekindling their romance, Lopez and the Gone Girl star have been more in love than ever — so much so, the legendary "On the Floor" singer legally took her husband's last name.

"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife," she revealed in a recent interview with Vogue. "I'm proud of that."

"It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," Lopez confessed. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."