PHOTOS Jennifer Lopez, 56, Sits Naked in Bathtub During Trip With Sister Lynda Ahead of 57th Birthday: Photo Source: MEGA;@jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez posed naked in the bathtub while enjoying time with her sister Lynda Lopez. Olivia Callanan July 20 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is baring it all for her birthday! On Sunday, July 19, the "On the Floor" singer took to her Instagram to share photos from a recent trip with her sister, Lynda Lopez, to celebrate both of their summer birthdays. Jennifer will turn 57 on July 24, and Lynda celebrated her 55th birthday on June 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez enjoyed dessert while sitting naked in a bathtub.

In the stripped-down image, Jennifer relaxed in a luxurious marble bathtub while Lynda sat on the floor to talk to the star. Both women appear to be enjoying dessert as they laughed in the intimate photo.

Article continues below advertisement

2 Birthdays Are Better Than 1

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda Lopez celebrated their birthdays together.

Among the rest of the carousel of snapshots and videos, the duo could be seen attending Dolce and Gabbana's Alta Moda runway show in Sicily earlier this month and Wimbledon in London. JLo and her sister also seem to have had a joint celebration out to dinner surrounded by friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jlo/Instagram The close knit duo were seen all over Europe together.

“A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!” the actress captioned her post, and fans are here for it. One fan wrote, "The birthday girls ✨❤️." "Every look is unforgettable," claimed a second. Another commented, "A month of celebration! Such beautiful cuties. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY." A fourth said, "Adoreeee everything about this," before adding, "a birthday trip & memories that’ll last forever." "Gorgeous! You look so happy too. Look at that smile!" gushed a fifth.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's What I Love About Life'

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez appeared fresh faced ahead of her 57th birthday.

Jennifer has been candid about continuing to focus on herself, especially after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck. In an October 2024 conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Jennifer reflected on the idea that she is always looking to grow. "It's a lifelong process. I think that's what I love about life, that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part," she said. Jennifer added, "The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez opened up about need to be 'good on your own' if you are looking for something more 'complete.'