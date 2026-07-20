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Jennifer Lopez, 56, Sits Naked in Bathtub During Trip With Sister Lynda Ahead of 57th Birthday: Photo

Image of Jennifer Lopez posed naked in the bathtub while enjoying time with her sister Lynda Lopez.
Source: MEGA;@jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posed naked in the bathtub while enjoying time with her sister Lynda Lopez.

July 20 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez is baring it all for her birthday!

On Sunday, July 19, the "On the Floor" singer took to her Instagram to share photos from a recent trip with her sister, Lynda Lopez, to celebrate both of their summer birthdays. Jennifer will turn 57 on July 24, and Lynda celebrated her 55th birthday on June 14.

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Image of Jennifer Lopez enjoyed dessert while sitting naked in a bathtub.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed dessert while sitting naked in a bathtub.

In the stripped-down image, Jennifer relaxed in a luxurious marble bathtub while Lynda sat on the floor to talk to the star.

Both women appear to be enjoying dessert as they laughed in the intimate photo.

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2 Birthdays Are Better Than 1

Image of Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda Lopez celebrated their birthdays together.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda Lopez celebrated their birthdays together.

Among the rest of the carousel of snapshots and videos, the duo could be seen attending Dolce and Gabbana's Alta Moda runway show in Sicily earlier this month and Wimbledon in London.

JLo and her sister also seem to have had a joint celebration out to dinner surrounded by friends.

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Image of The close knit duo were seen all over Europe together.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The close knit duo were seen all over Europe together.

“A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!” the actress captioned her post, and fans are here for it.

One fan wrote, "The birthday girls ✨❤️."

"Every look is unforgettable," claimed a second.

Another commented, "A month of celebration! Such beautiful cuties. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

A fourth said, "Adoreeee everything about this," before adding, "a birthday trip & memories that’ll last forever."

"Gorgeous! You look so happy too. Look at that smile!" gushed a fifth.

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'That's What I Love About Life'

Image of Jennifer Lopez appeared fresh faced ahead of her 57th birthday.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez appeared fresh faced ahead of her 57th birthday.

Jennifer has been candid about continuing to focus on herself, especially after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

In an October 2024 conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Jennifer reflected on the idea that she is always looking to grow. "It's a lifelong process. I think that's what I love about life, that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part," she said.

Jennifer added, "The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life."

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Image of Jennifer Lopez opened up about need to be 'good on your own' if you are looking for something more 'complete.'
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez opened up about need to be 'good on your own' if you are looking for something more 'complete.'

"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you’ve learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'OK, I haven’t, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it’s so easy to blame everybody else," she continued.

Before concluding, "...you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own."

Jennifer has made it clear that she believes there is no end, just a next chapter — and it seems like she is ready for hers.

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