All-Natural Beauty! Jennifer Lopez's Most Stunning Make-Up Free Photos
Flawless queen! Jennifer Lopez has never been afraid to show off her stunning skin on Instagram.
The brunette beauty, 54, has always shared her gorgeous make-up free face as she continues to age like fine wine. The mother-of-two frequently uploads snaps and videos showing off her ageless face, often while promoting products from her beauty brand.
Scroll through the gallery to see J.Lo's best fresh-faced photos.
While Lopez is not afraid to show her all-natural self, an insider recently spilled that her husband of one-year, Ben Affleck, has felt pressure to keep up with his ethereal wife's look. So much so that he got Botox, according to a source.
"He had Botox injections in his forehead, between his eyebrows, in his crow's-feet and even in his lower face next to his mouth to give it a subtle lift," the insider spilled of the 51-year-old. "The truth is, he hated how old and tired he started to look."
Although these enhancements were supposed to compliment the star, the source revealed they may have done more harm than good.
“It's got to be killing him that he looks so stiff-faced and swollen," the insider claimed.
- Ben Affleck 'Happy' and 'Thriving' as He Celebrates 51st Birthday and Marks His First Year of Marriage With Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free and Brags About Not Using 'Filters' While Showing Her Skincare Routine
- Jennifer Lopez 'Had the Best Time' at 54th Birthday Party: 'She Was Treated Like a Queen'
"People are snickering Jennifer had something to do with it," they added. "She's so image conscious and always after him to straighten up and look well-groomed."
Despite the fact that this was not Affleck's first cosmetic change, as he was mocked back in the '90s for his shockingly white veneers, Lopez is still catching the heat for his appearance.
"Ever since they got back together, Jennifer has been trying to help Ben polish his looks," the source noted.
Not only have sources attested the actor's facial advancements to the musician — but also his recent lifestyle changes since marrying Lopez.
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," an insider told In Touch, adding, "Now, he's going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
They insisted that Affleck is "the happiest he's ever been, so he'll tell anyone that that means he's the healthiest he’s ever been, too."
"He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he's working out with a trainer and eating right," the source concluded.