All-Natural Beauty! Jennifer Lopez's Most Stunning Make-Up Free Photos

While Lopez is not afraid to show her all-natural self, an insider recently spilled that her husband of one-year, Ben Affleck, has felt pressure to keep up with his ethereal wife's look. So much so that he got Botox, according to a source.

"He had Botox injections in his forehead, between his eyebrows, in his crow's-feet and even in his lower face next to his mouth to give it a subtle lift," the insider spilled of the 51-year-old. "The truth is, he hated how old and tired he started to look."