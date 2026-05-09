Jennifer Lopez's Latest Heartache: Actress and Brett Goldstein's 'Undeniable Chemistry' Fizzles, Source Claims

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have had a brief relationship with Brett Goldstein.

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The couple was first linked during production, with insiders suggesting the relationship developed in the wake of Lopez's separation from Affleck, 53, in 2024. While the involvement was never publicly confirmed, reports of closeness behind the scenes quickly circulated, including claims the two spent time together privately during filming. An insider familiar with the situation told us: "There was an undeniable chemistry between Jen and Brett on set, and it naturally spilled over off camera. For Jen, it came at a time when she was still recalibrating emotionally after her split from Ben, so the connection offered a welcome sense of lightness and escape. It gave her a chance to feel wanted and energized again without the weight of expectation – but in her mind, it was never positioned as something that was meant to develop into a serious, long-term relationship. It was more about helping her turn a page than starting a whole new chapter."

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Source: MEGA The pair had a lot of chemistry, a source says.

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They continued: "Jen has a great deal of affection for Brett and genuinely rates him as a person – she finds him warm, grounded and incredibly talented, and she's always felt comfortable in his company. But when she looks at the bigger picture of what she wants her life to be, particularly in terms of a partner, there are certain boxes she feels need to be checked, and fairly or unfairly, he doesn't quite meet all of those. It's not a reflection on him or anything lacking in his character – it's more that he doesn't fully fit into the long-term vision she has for herself and the kind of relationship she ultimately sees herself in." Sources also say while the connection was meaningful in the moment, Lopez has now ultimately categorized Goldstein as a close friend rather than a romantic partner.

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"During the shoot, there were plenty of instances where their connection was hard to miss – it wasn't just professional chemistry, there was a genuine ease and familiarity between them that stood out to people around them," one insider added. "For Jen, that closeness brought a sense of comfort at a time when her personal life had been under intense scrutiny. Being able to share quieter, more normal moments with someone who wasn't adding pressure or expectation made a real difference to her state of mind. That said, as things progressed, the tone of the relationship shifted quite naturally. While there's still a deep fondness and respect there, it became clear that the bond was better suited to a friendship than anything romantic. Brett has been incredibly respectful throughout – he's kept everything private, hasn't tried to capitalize on the attention, and has conducted himself with a level of discretion that Jen deeply appreciates, especially given how exposed she's been in the past." Goldstein, a two-time Emmy winner for his role in Ted Lasso and a Golden Globe nominee, has long spoken openly about his admiration for Lopez.

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Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein is a two-time Emmy winner.

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A resurfaced interview from 2022 drew renewed attention after the couple was linked, in which he joked about her marriage to Affleck, saying: "I believed that one day I would marry J.Lo, and after last night I was like, 'Maybe all hope is dead?' Love is love… but sometimes they marry Ben Affleck." Following Lopez's separation from Affleck, sources say Goldstein made a concerted effort to spend time with her, including apparently writing Office Romance with her in mind. But those close to Lopez indicate her expectations for a future partner remain shaped by her previous high-profile relationships and her "diva" personality.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in 2024.