Jennifer Lopez Reveals Which Famous Movie Characters She Would Hook Up With in Spicy Confession

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Jennifer Lopez revealed which movie stars she would most like to sleep with in a juicy podcast interview. Lopez opened up to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein on the Thursday, June 11, episode of his "Films to Be Buried With" podcast. The actress delved into her affection for the "seedy characters" in the movie True Romance. The 1993 film follows a man who falls in love with a prostitute and ends up on the run from the mob after stealing cocaine from her pimp.

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Jennifer Lopez Has the Hots for 'Seedy Characters'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez got candid with Brett Goldstein on his on his 'Films to Be Buried With' podcast.

"There are all these seedy characters in this movie," Lopez said. "Christian Slater, who works in this record store, who has hallucinations of Elvis Presley, played by Val Kilmer...Patricia Arquette couldn’t be better as a hooker with a heart of gold, the sweetest." "And then to have Dennis Hopper and his dad Christopher Walken in one of the greatest scenes of all time between two actors, then Brad Pitt as a stoner and James Gandolfini... Gary Oldman," she added. "I would have had s-- with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me. All of them were so f------ good in this movie." Lopez went on to recount the "top-notch performances" in the hit romantic thriller.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez gushed over Christian Slater, Val Kilmer and Christopher Walken.

"Patricia and James Gandolfini, the way he comes in, they beat the f--- out of each other, Christian Slater comes in and rescues her and she has that face for the rest of the movie, but she’s still so s---. Anyway, I am down," she said. "The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it." Goldstein also asked Lopez which of her favorite films gave her a "troubling b----," which prompted her to detail her admiration for the toxic love in Nine and a Half Weeks. The 1986 movie tells the story of an intense, yet brief, affair between a Wall Street broker and an art gallery curator.

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'I Loved Every Moment'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez detailed her love for Patricia Arquette and James Gandolfini.

"I love the love that they had and the obsession they had for each other," she spilled. "[Kim Basinger] knew that it was dark and no good and so mysterious, but that’s what made it s--- and good, but also knew it was toxic." "We’d know now it was no good but back then we were not using that word as much," she added. "Now if we saw it, TOXIC! This is terrible. Look what he's making her do. You want her to get out of it, but I didn't want her to get out of it. I loved every moment." Lopez may have been all too familiar with "toxic" loves of her past. She filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in 2024. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022, but the pair split two years later.