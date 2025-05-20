or
Nip Slip Alert! Jennifer Lopez Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction in NYC: Photos

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez slightly spilled out out her plunging peach gown while attending a benefit concert in NYC.

May 20 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Oops! Jennifer Lopez accidentally exposed her nipple while posing for photographers in New York City on Monday, May 19.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she arrived at Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a benefit concert held in celebration of composer John Kander’s 98th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez Nearly Spills Out of Plunging Dress

jennifer lopez dress nip slip
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez wore a revealing dress in NYC on Monday night, May 19.

For the occasion, Lopez stepped out in a cleavage-baring, peach colored gown featuring dramatic feathered sleeves. She held onto a bedazzled clutch.

The “On the Floor” singer nearly spilled out of her plunging ensemble — and briefly had a nip slip during a major wardrobe malfunction.

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Nip Slip

jennifer lopez dress nip slip
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's nipple accidentally peeked out of her gown.

Lopez didn’t seem to notice the faux pas and she headed into the event.

While it’s unclear whether her outfit change was a result of the nip slip, Lopez had switched dresses by the time she exited the venue later that night.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Changes Her Outfit

jennifer lopez dress nip slip
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez changed into a white dress at the event.

When leaving, Lopez rocked a white turtleneck gown complete with a long train and a jewel collar.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker appeared to still be a fan of the peach outfit, as she uploaded two professional photos of herself in the bright design via Instagram without addressing the wardrobe malfunction that occurred in the number.

Lopez’s connection to Kander and the birthday event — which was hosted by Alan Cumming — has to do with the actress’ upcoming starring role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, as the famed composer wrote the scores for the story’s original musical.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Composer John Kander's Birthday

jennifer lopez dress nip slip
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is starring in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Kander is also to thank for the scores of Cabaret, Chicago and more.

The Hustlers star attended the movie premiere for Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. The motion picture officially hits theaters on October 10.

In addition to starring in the film, Lopez produced the project with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she filed for divorce from in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

During a screening of the film at Park City’s Eccles Theatre, Lopez emotionally told the crowd she's "been waiting for this moment my whole life."

"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, 'That’s what I want to do,'" she said of the 1961 musical drama.

