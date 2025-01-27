Single Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Enviable Abs After Surprise 10-Minute Performance During Sundance Film Festival: Photos
Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s still got it!
The 55-year-old superstar showed off her desirable abs on her Instagram Stories following a surprise 10-minute performance at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
The first snap featured her wearing a flowy beige cropped parachute jacket and matching pants as she leaned closely toward her Kiss of the Spider Woman costar Ian Tonatiuh, with an LED screen as their background.
Another photo featured the multi-talented star posing with a cocktail near her lips, flashing a playful smile as she leaned down and smiled.
Lopez’s photos dropped after she shocked festivalgoers by stepping behind the DJ booth during the Casamigos event that night. Teaming up with DJ Chase B, she treated the crowd to a mini-set of early 2000s classics, including “Jenny from the Block” and “All I Have” from her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then.
According to a source who spoke to People, the atmosphere at the two-night event was electric.
“The energy was buzzing,” the insider shared.
Lopez started the party dancing and singing at her table but eventually made her way to the DJ booth, where her performance completely changed the vibe of the party, the source added.
On the red carpet the next day, Sunday, January 26, Lopez stunned in a black lace gown featuring intricate spiderweb detailing. The bold design included sheer lace panels, a high neckline and a shimmering web motif that turned heads.
She completed the look with a sleek black clutch and a tousled updo, cementing her status as a fashion icon at the festival.
Lopez was at the event to promote her latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, a musical drama directed by Bill Condon, which premiered that same day. In a recent interview, she shared how this role fulfilled a lifelong dream of hers.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” she shared. “The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it."
"This man made my dream come true," she added, referring to Condon.
Back in November, Lopez called the role “probably the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had.”
“It’s about love, acceptance and finding beauty in the darkness. I think those themes are so relevant right now," Lopez shared on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.
As a co-producer on the project, alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and 12 others, she’s deeply invested in the flick.
“I do it for the love of the art,” she continued. “It’s not about the awards or the accolades. It’s about telling stories that matter — stories that make people feel seen, stories that inspire. That’s what keeps me going.”