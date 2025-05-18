or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez 'Has Been Praising' Ex Marc Anthony for 'Helping Her Through' Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'She's So Grateful'

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is leaning on her ex Marc Anthony following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

By:

May 18 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is giving her ex his flowers.

The Hustlers star, 55, leaned on her former husband Marc Anthony when dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

jennifer lopez praising marc anthony helping divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Marc Anthony 'helped' Jennifer Lopez after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

"Jennifer has been praising Marc to anyone that will listen," an insider disclosed to an outlet. "She’s so grateful for how he’s helped her through this divorce from Ben."

Anthony and Lopez — who were married from 2004 to 2014 — remain cordial and co-parent their twins Max and Emme Muniz, 17.

"Marc’s proven he’s someone that she can still count on when the chips are down," the source added. "He could have easily judged her or done the whole ‘I told you so,’ thing, since it’s no secret he’s never been a fan of Ben, but he’s been totally compassionate and supportive."

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer is currently married to Nadia Ferreira and has no "ulterior motive" of courting Jennifer again, the insider said, adding that he is "simply there as a friend and confidante in her time of need."

Article continues below advertisement

jennifer lopez praising marc anthony helping divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are cordial.

While Jennifer and Marc are friendly, she isn't there with Ben just yet. However, the insider noted that "things weren't always so rosy" between her and her other ex-husband either.

"They have gone through their tough times, so Jennifer is hoping that eventually she and Ben could have this sort of relationship, too," the source explained.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce?

jennifer lopez praising marc anthony helping divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in January.

Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January after she filed in August 2024. They cited the reason for the separation as "irreconcilable differences."

Ben told an outlet in March that the breakup is less dramatic than people assume it is.

"Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he declared. "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

Where Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stand Now?

jennifer lopez praising marc anthony helping divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck insisted there was no 'scandal' surrounding his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor emphasized that he has "nothing but respect" for her as they work out the details of their split.

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he explained. "But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

In April, the exes struggled with how to handle the sale of their Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion, which has been on the market since July 2024. While the dad-of-three wanted to lower the $68 million price and lock in an offer, Jennifer was keen on waiting it out.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.