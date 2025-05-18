Jennifer Lopez 'Has Been Praising' Ex Marc Anthony for 'Helping Her Through' Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'She's So Grateful'
Jennifer Lopez is giving her ex his flowers.
The Hustlers star, 55, leaned on her former husband Marc Anthony when dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.
"Jennifer has been praising Marc to anyone that will listen," an insider disclosed to an outlet. "She’s so grateful for how he’s helped her through this divorce from Ben."
Anthony and Lopez — who were married from 2004 to 2014 — remain cordial and co-parent their twins Max and Emme Muniz, 17.
"Marc’s proven he’s someone that she can still count on when the chips are down," the source added. "He could have easily judged her or done the whole ‘I told you so,’ thing, since it’s no secret he’s never been a fan of Ben, but he’s been totally compassionate and supportive."
The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer is currently married to Nadia Ferreira and has no "ulterior motive" of courting Jennifer again, the insider said, adding that he is "simply there as a friend and confidante in her time of need."
While Jennifer and Marc are friendly, she isn't there with Ben just yet. However, the insider noted that "things weren't always so rosy" between her and her other ex-husband either.
"They have gone through their tough times, so Jennifer is hoping that eventually she and Ben could have this sort of relationship, too," the source explained.
Why Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce?
Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January after she filed in August 2024. They cited the reason for the separation as "irreconcilable differences."
Ben told an outlet in March that the breakup is less dramatic than people assume it is.
"Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he declared. "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."
Where Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stand Now?
The actor emphasized that he has "nothing but respect" for her as they work out the details of their split.
"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he explained. "But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
In April, the exes struggled with how to handle the sale of their Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion, which has been on the market since July 2024. While the dad-of-three wanted to lower the $68 million price and lock in an offer, Jennifer was keen on waiting it out.