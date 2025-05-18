Jennifer Lopez 'Has Been Praising' Ex Marc Anthony for 'Helping Her Through' Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'She's So Grateful'

"Jennifer has been praising Marc to anyone that will listen," an insider disclosed to an outlet. "She’s so grateful for how he’s helped her through this divorce from Ben."

Anthony and Lopez — who were married from 2004 to 2014 — remain cordial and co-parent their twins Max and Emme Muniz, 17.

"Marc’s proven he’s someone that she can still count on when the chips are down," the source added. "He could have easily judged her or done the whole ‘I told you so,’ thing, since it’s no secret he’s never been a fan of Ben, but he’s been totally compassionate and supportive."

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer is currently married to Nadia Ferreira and has no "ulterior motive" of courting Jennifer again, the insider said, adding that he is "simply there as a friend and confidante in her time of need."