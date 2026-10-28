Jennifer Lopez Quarreling With Director Robert Zemeckis Over Netflix Film as She 'Tried to Take Over,' Sources Say

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Jennifer Lopez and famed Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis are reportedly not getting along over their newest Netflix feature, The Last Mrs. Parrish. According to a new report, the Maid in Manhattan star, 57, and the Forrest Gump filmmaker, 75, are clashing over how to tighten up the thriller as it continues to sit in post-production.

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'She Fancies Herself a Filmmaker,' an Insider Said

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'trying to take over' her new film.

"She’s tried to take it over. She fancies herself a filmmaker," one Tinseltown source told a publication on Wednesday, October 28. "It’s been testing terrible. Lopez panicked and has been in the editing room. Behind the scenes, everyone’s saying it’s a Blake Lively [situation]," they continued.

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Netflix Claimed 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' Tested Positive With Audiences

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is 'trying to salvage' her new thriller.

Lively, 39, made her own cut of her 2024 drama, It Ends With Us, which caused friction with her director and co-star Justin Baldoni. Netflix also responded to the alleged drama in a statement, saying: "The film tested well, particularly with fans of Jennifer." A different insider noted the "On the 6" singer is "taking over…But she’s just trying to salvage the movie."

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Jennifer Lopez and Robert Zemeckis' Reps Denied There Was Drama

Source: MEGA Robert Zemeckis and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly feuding over how to edit their upcoming film 'The Last Mrs. Parrish.'

Lopez and Zemeckis are reportedly butting heads over the film's editing process as they are working on the final cut together. The pair's rep also denied the reporting, calling it "categorically false." "Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit," their teams insisted. The thriller's budget allegedly costs a hefty $100 million and began shooting in September 2025. However, the flick is not expected to hit the streaming service until 2027. The Last Mrs. Parrish is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Liv Constantine, and follows a con artist's plan to scam a wealthy couple by becoming the husband's new wife.

Netflix and Jennifer Lopez Collaborated in the Past

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez produced several projects for Netflix over the years.