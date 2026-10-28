Jennifer Lopez Quarreling With Director Robert Zemeckis Over Netflix Film as She 'Tried to Take Over,' Sources Say
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez and famed Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis are reportedly not getting along over their newest Netflix feature, The Last Mrs. Parrish.
According to a new report, the Maid in Manhattan star, 57, and the Forrest Gump filmmaker, 75, are clashing over how to tighten up the thriller as it continues to sit in post-production.
'She Fancies Herself a Filmmaker,' an Insider Said
"She’s tried to take it over. She fancies herself a filmmaker," one Tinseltown source told a publication on Wednesday, October 28.
"It’s been testing terrible. Lopez panicked and has been in the editing room. Behind the scenes, everyone’s saying it’s a Blake Lively [situation]," they continued.
Netflix Claimed 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' Tested Positive With Audiences
Lively, 39, made her own cut of her 2024 drama, It Ends With Us, which caused friction with her director and co-star Justin Baldoni.
Netflix also responded to the alleged drama in a statement, saying: "The film tested well, particularly with fans of Jennifer."
A different insider noted the "On the 6" singer is "taking over…But she’s just trying to salvage the movie."
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Jennifer Lopez and Robert Zemeckis' Reps Denied There Was Drama
Lopez and Zemeckis are reportedly butting heads over the film's editing process as they are working on the final cut together.
The pair's rep also denied the reporting, calling it "categorically false."
"Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit," their teams insisted. The thriller's budget allegedly costs a hefty $100 million and began shooting in September 2025. However, the flick is not expected to hit the streaming service until 2027.
The Last Mrs. Parrish is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Liv Constantine, and follows a con artist's plan to scam a wealthy couple by becoming the husband's new wife.
Netflix and Jennifer Lopez Collaborated in the Past
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Isabel May, Pierson Fodé, Debi Mazar and Denis O'Hare are also starring in the movie alongside Lopez.
Lopez has made several features for Netflix in the last few years, with her most recent film being the NSFW rom-com Office Romance with Brett Goldstein.
She also dropped her documentary, Halftime, in 2022, which chronicled her work on the drama Hustlers and her preparation to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
The producer then appeared in 2024's sci-fi action film, Atlas, for Netflix where she starred as a skilled counterterrorism analyst fighting against Artificial Intelligence.