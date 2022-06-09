Jennifer Lopez Says Rekindling Her Romance With Ben Affleck Is 'A Beautiful Moment'

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life: the star, 52, is engaged to Ben Affleck (for a second time!) and her new movie, Halftime, just debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

"It's a beautiful moment," she gushed about her relationship with the actor, 49, to Entertainment Tonight.

"It's really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival," the "On the Floor" singer gushed about the new flick. "I’m anxious to see the movie. I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I'm excited, and I wouldn't want to do it any other place, but here. So, here we are."