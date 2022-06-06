Jennifer Lopez Gives A Shout-Out To Fiancé Ben Affleck During Generation Award Speech At MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and she couldn't help but give a shout-out to her fiancé, Ben Affleck!
"Thank you guys. I love you so much, thank you. You know, I look at those movies, and I see all of the wonderful people I have been blessed to know and work with. You're only as good as the people you work with, and I am very lucky in that regard. As an actor, I am not any of the women I have played, but the part is deeply true to me in each one of those characters, and since you cannot truth unless you really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank you's tonight," she began.
She continued, "I want to thank all of the people who gave me this life, I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true and who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that is how I knew how I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children, they teach me to love. I want to thank all of the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you, and I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw my movies. You, you, you, you, you! You are the reason I'm here, and I have been here, and I love you!
The singer also made sure to mention her manager, Benny Medina, as she rarely talks about during speeches.
"He doesn't like me to talk about him, but he's more than just my manager. If there's one person who believed in me from the beginning, from the first time I played him a raggedy little demo of a song I had wrote that day, he never let me stop believing in myself — it was him. You know when someone is at your side? You know when you're at your lowest point and you'll never forget it? There were times so low ... thank you. You're the true meaning of ride or die, it's the truth. It hasn't been easy, but I wouldn't change anything for the world. I'm sorry I am so emotional," she said.
Before heading off stage, the mom-of-two made sure to mention the hunky actor, whom she got engaged to in April. "It's an honor to be able to connect with audiences, and because of all of you, I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I'm around. I love you so much. I'd also like to thank Bruce and everyone at MTV for this Generation Award. Thank you for being such an amazing platform for all artists. I love you, thank you, Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by seven!" she quipped.
Of course, people loved that Lopez was getting recognition for her movies and music. One person wrote, "Congrats Legend! You deserve it #MarryMe is such a beautiful song. Deserves more," while another added, "On my way touched my heart in a huge way @jlo congratulations Queen. You deserve it "