Jennifer Lopez Gives A Shout-Out To Fiancé Ben Affleck During Generation Award Speech At MTV Movie & TV Awards

She continued, "I want to thank all of the people who gave me this life, I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true and who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that is how I knew how I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children, they teach me to love. I want to thank all of the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you, and I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw my movies. You, you, you, you, you! You are the reason I'm here, and I have been here, and I love you!

The singer also made sure to mention her manager, Benny Medina, as she rarely talks about during speeches.

"He doesn't like me to talk about him, but he's more than just my manager. If there's one person who believed in me from the beginning, from the first time I played him a raggedy little demo of a song I had wrote that day, he never let me stop believing in myself — it was him. You know when someone is at your side? You know when you're at your lowest point and you'll never forget it? There were times so low ... thank you. You're the true meaning of ride or die, it's the truth. It hasn't been easy, but I wouldn't change anything for the world. I'm sorry I am so emotional," she said.