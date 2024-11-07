or
Jennifer Lopez Subtly Shades Ex Ben Affleck After Actor Called Her 'Spectacular' in 'Unstoppable' Film: 'All of the Cast Is Wonderful'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez; picture of Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed from divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is playing nice in her divorce from Ben Affleck — but not too nice.

The "On the Floor" singer recently reacted to her estranged husband calling the actress "spectacular" in his and Matt Damon's production company's new film Unstoppable more than two months after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, whom she was only married to for two years.

jennifer lopez shades ben affleck spectacular unstoppable film
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is starring in 'Unstoppable,' a new movie produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," Lopez said to a reporter while walking the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of the highly-anticipated film — which also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and more — on Monday, November 4.

The Hustlers actress' comments seemingly come in response to Affleck's praise of his estranged wife during his interview with Entertainment Tonight one day prior, as OK! previously reported.

jennifer lopez shades ben affleck spectacular unstoppable film
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck called his ex Jennifer Lopez's performance in 'Unstoppable' 'spectacular.'

Comparing Unstoppable to his latest film Small Things Like These, which stars Cillian Murphy, Affleck admitted: "Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. [Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film."

Affleck went on to highlight the cast of the boxing drama film's emotional connection to the story before specifically calling out his separated spouse, stating: "Jennifer is spectacular."

jennifer lopez shades ben affleck spectacular unstoppable film
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez said the whole cast and crew of 'Unstoppable' was 'spectacular and wonderful.'

"[Unstoppable is] another one that we’re really, really proud of. We believed in the right people [in Small Things Like These] and Unstoppable is another example of that," he continued during the interview published Sunday, November 3.

Affleck and Lopez cordially working together on the film comes more than two months after she showed up alone, without a lawyer present, to a Los Angeles County Superior Court house and filed to end her two-year marriage.

jennifer lopez shades ben affleck spectacular unstoppable film
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their first engagement in January 2004.

Lopez coincidentally chose the second anniversary of the former couple's follow-up wedding ceremony in Georgia to pull the plug on her and Affleck's romance.

While she waited until August to file for divorce, Lopez and Affleck had been split since April 26, which the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker listed as the pair's official date of separate in her court submission.

Lopez and Affleck have hardly touched publicly on their breakup, though the Atlas star admitted during a chat with Nikki Glaser last month for Interview Magazine that she needed to learn how to be on her own.

"I think my whole life I’ve just been trying to say I’m good enough, until where I am now, when I know. I’m giving myself credit. I’m telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You’ve done really good for yourself.’ I didn’t do that for so many years," the "Jenny from the Block" singer expressed. "And now I think, with everything that’s happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it’s like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love. We’ve been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you’ve persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down."

