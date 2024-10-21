or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Single Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning in Beverly Hills After Divorcing Ben Affleck: Photos

Photos of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez never fails to step out in style.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

She's still "Jenny From the Block!"

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 20, when she stepped out in an all-black boss lady ensemble roughly two months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez out and about in la
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old was recently spotted in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by OK!, Lopez sported a Dior tied collar sweater, which retails for $2,050, and matching black trousers.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer paired her outfit with Dior's D-Joy ballet flats, retailing for $690, and accessorized with a Chanel perfect edge bag.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez out and about in la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez wore a Dior top and ballet flats from the designer brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Like almost all J.Lo outings, the Shotgun Wedding star completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun with loose pieces framing her flawless face.

Fans surrounded the street Lopez was walking down, prompting her to stop and greet them while posing for some photos.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez out and about in la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's outing comes as she adjusts to being single again following her split from Affleck after two years of marriage.

The Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star in August, citing their official date of separation as April 26.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez out and about in la
Source: MEGA

The famed actress is back in California after spending her summer in Europe and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez recently opened up to comedian Nikki Glaser about why she waited months to file for divorce and simultaneously reveal her breakup to the public, addressing how she let rumors run rampant as she vacationed in Europe and the Hamptons.

"I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'" the "On the Floor" singer explained. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

Article continues below advertisement

The Unstoppable actress mentioned a lesson she learned in the wake of her and Affleck's marital demise, which was that she "can’t be looking for happiness in other people."

"I have to have happiness within myself," Lopez declared. "I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez out and about in la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

Article continues below advertisement

"For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't," the 55-year-old admitted, joking "it only took 30 years" for her to learn that.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce marked the Marry Me star's fourth failed marriage.

The Hustlers actress was first a bride to Ojani Noa in 1997, though they split the following year. She went on to tie the knot with Cris Judd in 2001. Their divorce was finalized in 2003, but by then, Lopez was already engaged to Affleck for the first time.

After calling off her and Affleck's engagement by early 2004, Lopez married Marc Anthony that same year. The pair was together for roughly a decade, with their divorce being settled in 2014. She was also briefly engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2020 before rekindling her relationship with Affleck.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.