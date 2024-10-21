Single Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning in Beverly Hills After Divorcing Ben Affleck: Photos
She's still "Jenny From the Block!"
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 20, when she stepped out in an all-black boss lady ensemble roughly two months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
In photos obtained by OK!, Lopez sported a Dior tied collar sweater, which retails for $2,050, and matching black trousers.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer paired her outfit with Dior's D-Joy ballet flats, retailing for $690, and accessorized with a Chanel perfect edge bag.
Like almost all J.Lo outings, the Shotgun Wedding star completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun with loose pieces framing her flawless face.
Fans surrounded the street Lopez was walking down, prompting her to stop and greet them while posing for some photos.
Lopez's outing comes as she adjusts to being single again following her split from Affleck after two years of marriage.
The Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star in August, citing their official date of separation as April 26.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lopez recently opened up to comedian Nikki Glaser about why she waited months to file for divorce and simultaneously reveal her breakup to the public, addressing how she let rumors run rampant as she vacationed in Europe and the Hamptons.
"I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'" the "On the Floor" singer explained. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
The Unstoppable actress mentioned a lesson she learned in the wake of her and Affleck's marital demise, which was that she "can’t be looking for happiness in other people."
"I have to have happiness within myself," Lopez declared. "I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"
"For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't," the 55-year-old admitted, joking "it only took 30 years" for her to learn that.
Lopez and Affleck's divorce marked the Marry Me star's fourth failed marriage.
The Hustlers actress was first a bride to Ojani Noa in 1997, though they split the following year. She went on to tie the knot with Cris Judd in 2001. Their divorce was finalized in 2003, but by then, Lopez was already engaged to Affleck for the first time.
After calling off her and Affleck's engagement by early 2004, Lopez married Marc Anthony that same year. The pair was together for roughly a decade, with their divorce being settled in 2014. She was also briefly engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2020 before rekindling her relationship with Affleck.