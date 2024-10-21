Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez PHOTOS Single Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning in Beverly Hills After Divorcing Ben Affleck: Photos Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez never fails to step out in style.

She's still "Jenny From the Block!" Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 20, when she stepped out in an all-black boss lady ensemble roughly two months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Source: MEGA The 55-year-old was recently spotted in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In photos obtained by OK!, Lopez sported a Dior tied collar sweater, which retails for $2,050, and matching black trousers. The "Let's Get Loud" singer paired her outfit with Dior's D-Joy ballet flats, retailing for $690, and accessorized with a Chanel perfect edge bag.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez wore a Dior top and ballet flats from the designer brand.

Like almost all J.Lo outings, the Shotgun Wedding star completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun with loose pieces framing her flawless face. Fans surrounded the street Lopez was walking down, prompting her to stop and greet them while posing for some photos.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Lopez's outing comes as she adjusts to being single again following her split from Affleck after two years of marriage. The Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star in August, citing their official date of separation as April 26.

Source: MEGA The famed actress is back in California after spending her summer in Europe and New York.

Lopez recently opened up to comedian Nikki Glaser about why she waited months to file for divorce and simultaneously reveal her breakup to the public, addressing how she let rumors run rampant as she vacationed in Europe and the Hamptons. "I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'" the "On the Floor" singer explained. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

The Unstoppable actress mentioned a lesson she learned in the wake of her and Affleck's marital demise, which was that she "can’t be looking for happiness in other people." "I have to have happiness within myself," Lopez declared. "I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

"For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't," the 55-year-old admitted, joking "it only took 30 years" for her to learn that. Lopez and Affleck's divorce marked the Marry Me star's fourth failed marriage.