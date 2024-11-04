Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Spectacular' Performance in New Movie 'Unstoppable' 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce

The mother-of-two even consulted to Judy to improve her performance.

"Even on that last day…. I went to her and I said to [the director], 'We have to get them hugging at the end, right?' I want to come through the crowd and I want to run to him and hug him, because that famous picture I had in my trailer, of the two of them, which is at the end of the movie now," she explained, referring to the real-life scene of the Judy and Anthony hugging each other during his final wresting match of his college career.

"I [asked Judy], 'What did you say to him and what did he say to you?' She just said, 'I told him, you did it! You did it!' And he said, 'We did it!' To me that was their whole relationship, it was so beautiful, it was such a moving thing to be able to bring that to life," she concluded.