Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Spectacular' Performance in New Movie 'Unstoppable' 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce
Ben Affleck has nothing but kind words for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
In a recent interview with a news outlet, Affleck praised Lopez for her performance in their new flick, Unstoppable.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he gushed about the singer, who filed for divorce from him just two months ago.
Affleck, 52, who co-produced the film with his longtime friend Matt Damon, shared more insight into their collaboration.
“Unstoppable is a very different movie. It’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists — Willy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale,” he said.
“All of us were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony [Robles] and Judy [Robles] — and the relationship with them — the passion they had to bring the story to life. It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” The Town alum added. “It’s an enormous success for us.”
The film features Jerome as Anthony, a wrestler who defied the odds to win the 2011 national wrestling championship at Arizona State University — all with just one leg. Meanwhile, Jennifer portrays Judy, Anthony's unwaveringly supportive mother.
Jennifer previously talked about her experience with the role.
"Judy Robles is quite an amazing person. She had a child very young, at 16 years old, and they kind of grew up together," the Hustlers alum, 55, told a news outlet during the film's world premiere screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
"I really got to talk to her about how she felt about being a mom, being a mom to a child that was handicapped, being a person who was really kind of lost and in bad relationships and had to kind of figure herself out while she was raising these five kids," Jennifer, who shares 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, added.
The "On the Floor" singer shared that one scene in the film left her especially emotional.
"To see what her story is at the end of the movie, that she has a PhD, but her son inspired her to do that because she supported her son, it’s a beautiful kind of exchange of love and selflessness that they both had," she continued.
The mother-of-two even consulted to Judy to improve her performance.
"Even on that last day…. I went to her and I said to [the director], 'We have to get them hugging at the end, right?' I want to come through the crowd and I want to run to him and hug him, because that famous picture I had in my trailer, of the two of them, which is at the end of the movie now," she explained, referring to the real-life scene of the Judy and Anthony hugging each other during his final wresting match of his college career.
"I [asked Judy], 'What did you say to him and what did he say to you?' She just said, 'I told him, you did it! You did it!' And he said, 'We did it!' To me that was their whole relationship, it was so beautiful, it was such a moving thing to be able to bring that to life," she concluded.
Ben talked to ET, while Jennifer chatted with Entertainment Weekly.