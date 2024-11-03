Jennifer Lopez Would 'Like to Be Closer' With Ex Ben Affleck But He Wants to Keep Their Lives 'Separate as Much as Possible'
Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to want more than a quick “hi” and “bye” when he runs into ex Jennifer Lopez, an insider claims.
According to the insider, the Argo alum, 52, and the “On the Floor” singer, 55, ran into each other at a school event on October 18 — two months after she filed for divorce.
“Ben knows he’s going to see Jen at these functions. Their kids go to the same school, so how could he not? Still, it’s awkward,” the source spilled of the former flames' interaction.
The meet-up came two months after the actress filed for divorce from Affleck, who she married in July 2022. Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26.
“Ben would rather not see Jen, but the kids come first,” the insider added. “He can’t be selfish.”
Affleck shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.
Throughout this tough time, the insider expressed that Garner has been there for the Good Will Hunting star.
“She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split,” the insider explained. “They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them.”
While Garner and Affleck’s relationship has been strong since their breakup due to co-parenting their offspring, Lopez shares no kids with Affleck, making it harder for her to stay in touch with him.
“She’d like to be closer,” the source said. “But as far as Ben’s concerned, it’s better for them to keep separate lives as much as possible.”
“It’s not like they’re not going to pull their kids out of school,” they insisted.
Despite the strange run-in, “Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is.”
The insider noted, “The hope is it’ll get easier as time goes by.”
As OK! previously reported, though she is still in contact with Affleck on occasion, Lopez is hoping to move on from the divorce.
“She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” another source alleged of Lopez reentering the dating scene. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.”
The insider claimed Lopez has men lining up to try and woo her.
“Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” the source shared. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”
In Touch reported on Lopez and Affleck's "awkward" interactions.