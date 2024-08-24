Jennifer Lopez Has 'Zero Guilt' About 'Keeping' Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Amid Divorce: 'It Was a Gift'
It looks like Jennifer Lopez is keeping one thing after her marriage to Ben Affleck crumbled: her engagement ring!
According to an insider, the singer, 55, is intent on keeping the bling despite finally calling it quits on their relationship in August.
“This isn’t the first time Jen has kept the bling,” the source claimed of the performer, who was previously engaged to the actor, 52, from 2002 to 2004. “Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million. Fast-forward to 2024, and now she has no intention of parting with the latest gem!”
“It was a gift,” the insider added of the wedding band. “Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”
As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress finally filed for divorce with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20 — just two years after they tied the knot in Georgia.
The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.
Issues first started popping up when the dad-of-three and Lopez took their honeymoon to Italy in the summer of 2022.
An insider claimed the Gone Girl star was "unhappy with the paparazzi following them" on their vacation, acting like it "came as a surprise that they would be followed around."
The attention took a toll on their relationship, as they barely "would barely speak to each other" while overseas.
Though rumors swirled their relationship was doomed, the mom-of-two was apparently holding out hope they could come compromise in some way.
However, the Oscar winner didn't show "any commitment and interest in making their marriage work," one source said.
"It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," the source shared. "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."
Prior to the filing, Affleck was giving Lopez some space.
“Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left,” a source claimed. “But he’s moving forward with his life.”
