Home > News > Jennifer Lopez NEWS Jennifer Lopez Eager to Release New Album Featuring a 'Big Dance Hit' After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'She Needs a Banger' Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is making new music!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The famed singer and actress reportedly wants to release a new album following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

"They have reached out to songwriters," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Lopez and her production team. "She wants a big dance hit." The insider explained: "Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger."

Article continues below advertisement

It won't be just one song the Marry Me actress hopes to bless fans with, as the confidante confessed an entire record is what she wants to release. "She wants to get hits, and put out a new album," the source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's latest album 'This Is Me... Now' didn't receive the best reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's potential new music will hopefully be a redemption story following the release of her flop album This Is Me... Now in February of this year. Each track was inspired by her rollercoaster ride of a relationship with Affleck — whom she tied the knot with in July 2022 after calling off their first engagement almost 20 years prior.

Article continues below advertisement

The album was far from a success, as it debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Top 200 and never even broke the top 20 on the chart. "She has had an enormous amount of hits and can’t accept the last album is the end of her music career," the insider admitted. "She wants to wash away the stink of This is Me Now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Even Lopez's planned tour was a total mess, causing her to cancel the string of concerts altogether after landing herself in headlines for low ticket sales over the summer. At the time, it was unknown she was in the midst of her breakup from Affleck, as she cited April 26 as the official date of their split, though it wasn't confirmed until she filed divorce papers at the end of August.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon canceling the tour, Lopez said she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." While the Shotgun Wedding star's career as an actress has been quite successful, the confidante emphasized the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker's "priority is on music" too, noting: "She is a workhorse."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The exes were initially engaged in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the Atlas star's upcoming movies still have ties to Affleck through his and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity. The best friends produced the sport-drama film Unstoppable — which stars Lopez and is scheduled to have a limited release in December.

Article continues below advertisement

The motion picture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Lopez had a run-in with Damon, 54, just days after filing to legally end her and Affleck's marriage. Lopez additionally just finished filming her musical movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, produced by Affleck and Damon for Artists Equity.