Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Transformation in 26 Clicks

1998

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez stole people's attention at the Out of Sight premiere while wearing her dress, which featured a long train.

1999

Source: MEGA

After being voted the Earth's S------- Woman by FHM readers, Lopez flaunted her curves in her sequined minidress, paired with diamond tennis bracelets and strappy sandals.

2000

Source: MEGA

2001

Source: MEGA

Lopez stole the spotlight again when she attended The Wedding Planner premiere. At the time, she opted to wear a ruffled top with polka dots and a black skirt with a high slit. She completed her look with gold accessories and black pumps.

2003

Source: MEGA

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker graced the 75th Academy Awards in her elegant chiffon long evening dress. She also highlighted her beauty with her dangling earrings at the time.

2004

Source: MEGA

Lopez highlighted her youthful glow in her ensemble at Nickelodeon's 17th Kids' Choice Awards. The Atlas star sported a cropped jacket, knit beret and capri pants to follow the trend at the time.

2005

Source: MEGA

The Second Chances star had another fashion moment to promote her new album in New York. She wore a poncho, jeans and suede boots to the event.

2006

Source: MEGA

Lopez turned people's heads when she arrived at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in her lime green gown.

2007

Source: MEGA

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer recreated her Maid in Manhattan outfit when she wore a pantsuit at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood event.

2008

Source: MEGA

Lopez looked younger in her white dress and silver Louboutin heels when she attended Elle's Women in Hollywood Event.

2009

Source: MEGA

The My Family star perfectly wore her jade dress at the Noche De Ninos Gala.

2010

Source: MEGA

During the 2010 Carousel of Hope Ball, Lopez outshined other artists as she showed her beauty while wearing her see-through Georges Chakra gown.

2011

Source: MEGA

Lopez kept it casual when she sported a black-and-white outfit for Fox’s American Idol Finalist party in Los Angeles.

2012

Source: MEGA

The "All I Have" songstress appeared at Wet Republic, MGM Grand, in her white crop top and shorts set. She paired it with massive sunglasses and a white handbag.

2013

Source: MEGA

Lopez was indeed one of the best dressed at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. She opted to attend the event in her Zuhair Murad gown with gold Christian Louboutin heels.

2014

Source: MEGA

The "Can't Get Enough" singer dominated the Billboard Music Awards again in her jaw-dropping long, burgundy V-neck dress. She complemented it with strappy sandals.

2015

Source: MEGA

Lopez looked elegant in her white top and red midi skirt at the TCA Winter 2015 event. She also donned dangling earrings and black pumps.

2016

Source: MEGA

Lopez dazzled at the NBCUniversal TCA Press Day Winter 2016 in her skintight, one-shoulder dress. She paired it with nude pumps and a few accessories.

2017

Source: MEGA

In 2017, the Selena actress made headlines when she wore a Reem Acra dress to the People's Choice Awards.

2018

Source: MEGA

Lopez let her long blonde hair down and wore a silver Versace dress at the VMA Awards.

2019

Source: MEGA

Lopez took her style to the next level when she wore a crop top and a matching silk taffeta skirt at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

2020

Source: MEGA

The Anaconda actress dazzled in her color block gown at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2021

Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two showed off her toned abs when she attended the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event with Emme.

2022

Source: MEGA

Lopez set a high standard for street fashion when she made an outing in her emerald getup in New York City while promoting Marry Me.

2023

Source: MEGA

Lopez stunned in her Brunello Cucinelli outfit during the red carpet event of her movie The Mother.

2024

Source: MEGA

The "Jenny from the Block" singer stepped out in a white top and black flowy skirt to the Los Angeles premiere of Atlas.