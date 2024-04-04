Jennifer Lopez Is 'Horrified' by Disturbing Accusations Against Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Associated'

"J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations," a source recently spilled to a news publication more than one week after Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal Homeland Security agents.

"She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw," the insider confessed, claiming Lopez gets the "shudders" every time she's forced to think about their relationship.