Jennifer Lopez Is 'Horrified' by Disturbing Accusations Against Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Associated'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal drama has brought his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on a dark trip down memory lane.
The "On the Floor" singer – who dated the embattled rapper from 1999 to 2001 — reportedly isn't loving the memories resurfacing after five sexual assault-related lawsuits were filed against her former boyfriend, who also remains the subject of a s-- trafficking investigation.
"J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations," a source recently spilled to a news publication more than one week after Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal Homeland Security agents.
"She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw," the insider confessed, claiming Lopez gets the "shudders" every time she's forced to think about their relationship.
The confidante continued: "She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore."
Unfortunately, it'll be hard for the Marry Me actress to hide from her ex's disturbing legal accusations, as she was specifically named in the most recent lawsuit filed against Combs by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused the "Coming Home" singer of sexually assaulting him.
Jones mentioned Lopez when recalling an infamous 1999 club shooting in which both Combs and the Hustlers star were arrested.
Charges were later dropped against Lopez and Combs was acquitted, though Jones now alleges Diddy secretively told him he had been the shooter and his then-girlfriend was the one carrying the gun.
Looking back, the insider admitted Lopez has been aware of the chaotic times she shared with the "Last Night" vocalist, and at times seems to find herself faced with regret.
"There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long," they detailed.
"She wasn’t happy in the relationship," the source stated, explaining how she only stayed with Combs because she felt he provided her "personal security" and protection from the various death threats both of them received throughout their romance.
"Jen’s the first to admit she has made some very bad decisions," the confidante confessed of the mom-of-two — who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"She looks at her life today, with Ben, and is super grateful," the source concluded in reference to Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married in the summer of 2022.
In Touch spoke to a source about Lopez's reaction to Combs' legal