Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She Walks 'Atlas' Red Carpet Solo Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos
Jennifer Lopez attended the Monday, May 20, premiere of her new film Atlas in Los Angeles, Calif., all by herself amid rumors she and Ben Affleck are divorcing.
In new photos, the singer, 54, sported her wedding band as she posed for photos by herself, as well as alongside costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown and the film's director Brad Peyton.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress briefly mentioned her husband while talking about meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time.
Lopez told Kimmel that the legendary actress commented on her engagement ring "at the time," adding that Affleck "had given" it to her "years ago."
“'So that's a big diamond,'" Streisand told the Maid in Manhattan alum.
Lopez replied, "And I’m like, 'Yes it is.'"
Later on, the comedian, 56, asked if her kids, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, would be coming on her This Is Me... Now the Tour. The star, who shares her kids with ex Marc Anthony, said it's "awkward" for her kids to watch her perform since they usually see her behind closed doors.
Kimmel asked, “You don’t do s--- things at home?”
"I do do s--- things at home sometimes but they don’t know about that," Lopez replied.
Lopez's comments come a few days after the pair sparked split rumors.
"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," an insider shared with a news outlet on Monday, May 20. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."
Another source added that Affleck, 51, likes to avoid the spotlight, which has only made things worse in their romance.
"They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach," shared the insider.
"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," another insider noted. "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the year. This is a great love story."
However, on Sunday, May 19, the actor was seen with his wedding ring back on when they were at Soho House in Los Angeles, Calif.