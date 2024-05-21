Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She Walks 'Atlas' Red Carpet Solo Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos

Lopez's comments come a few days after the pair sparked split rumors.

"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," an insider shared with a news outlet on Monday, May 20. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

Another source added that Affleck, 51, likes to avoid the spotlight, which has only made things worse in their romance.

"They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach," shared the insider.