Double the Love! Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Moments With Twins Max and Emme: Photos

"To stand in their own truth and unapologetically be themselves," Jennifer — who is now married to Ben Affleck — said of her teenagers in a recent interview. "I try to do that more as I’ve gotten older and grown up a bit and I want them to know that there's nothing that they can't accomplish, that they are very limitless."

"That is a real thing and if you believe that you can accomplish anything in your life and I hope they're getting that from me," she continued of what she hopes Max and Emme have learned from her.