Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Lovingly Pack on PDA While Grabbing Coffee in Santa Monica

ben affleck jlo pp
Source: mega
By:

May 9 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off their Tuesday morning on a high note, spending some quality time together before carrying on with their respective busy days.

The rekindled couple was photographed in the early hours of May 9 grabbing coffee in Santa Monica. Looking calm, cool and collected as they walked hand-in-hand on the sidewalk, the "On The Floor" vocalist gazed at her hubby while they appeared to be in conversation.

jlo
Source: mega

Matching in similar ensembles, Lopez opted for high-waisted flared jeans with a long-sleeved black top that she tucked in, while Affleck wore a navy blue jacket over a matching shirt with a pair of jeans. The Latin pop star elevated her look with a stylish Christian Dior handbag and brown circle shades.

J.Lo and the Argo actor's outing together comes on the heels of the mother-of-two gushing about what a "wonderful" stepdad her hubby is to her brood — whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

"They love Ben!" Lopez exclaimed of her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max's thoughts on the A-lister during her May appearance on Today.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," Lopez continued, referring to Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

jlo
Source: mega
"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him," emphasized the Second Act lead. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."

And while Affleck is the picture-perfect father, Lopez admitted that parenting does still come with its fair share of troubles. "They're teenagers — they're giving it to me!" she joked with the television personalities. "They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life."

As for other challenges in Lopez's life recently, OK! learned she is currently livid over Garner's recent interview in which she seemingly poked fun at her ex-husband becoming a meme after he appeared miserable at the Grammys alongside Lopez.

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" an insider spilled following Garner's April interview. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."

Source: OK!

Hollywood Life obtained photos of Affleck and Lopez's morning outing.

