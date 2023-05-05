Jennifer Lopez Says She Wouldn't Call Herself a 'Helicopter Parent': 'I'm a Little More Laid Back'
Jennifer Lopez isn't a normal mom, she's a cool mom! As for what her parenting technique is like, the singer had a surprising answer.
"I wouldn't call myself a helicopter parent," the 53-year-old shared in a new interview. "I'm a little more laid back. You know, the word would be gypsy-ish. We travel the world, me and my kids. We give them their space. I feel like, 'I'm here. I love you.'"
The "On the Floor" songstress shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while her husband, Ben Affleck, shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"I think we both are, but we're gentle in that way. We're not disciplinary in a really tough, aggressive way. That's not our style," she said when asked who disciplines the kids more.
Most of all, the star wants to give her kiddos some important advice.
"To stand in their own truth and unapologetically be themselves. I try to do that more as I’ve gotten older and grown up a bit and I want them to know that there's nothing that they can't accomplish, that they are very limitless," she said. "That is a real thing and if you believe that you can accomplish anything in your life and I hope they're getting that from me.”
Despite working non-stop, it looks like Lopez will be relaxing with her brood for Mother's Day.
"I mean it's like a day off," she shared. "I'm looking forward to just spending it at home with the kids, with the hubby, and watching The Mother."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez, who got back together with Affleck in 2021, shared how the Good Will Hunting alum has taken her kids under his wing and vice versa.
"They love Ben!" she said during an appearance on the Today show.
"He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," she declared. "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."
