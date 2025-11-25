Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Flaunt Their Six-Pack Abs in Spicy Christmas Card Photo

McCarthy, 53, popped out of a tiny red bikini, paired with a Santa hat and white sunglasses. Wahlberg, 56, was shirtless, solely donning red swim trunks and black shades to match his woman.

The couple stripped down in an action-figure-inspired holiday card for Formless Beauty, labeled, "A Palm Springs Christmas Edition."

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg brought the holiday heat in their annual Christmas card.

The actress made a kissy face, while the singer wrapped an arm around her waist.

In a Tuesday, November 25, interview with People, McCarthy revealed how they get their fit figures.

"The secret is we always shoot it when Donnie gets off of tour, so he’s been dancing around on stage for the whole three months for his Vegas residency and is in great shape," she explained. "I have to do the shoot in that window before he turns into that donut-loving cop on Boston Blue."

The model credited her own physique to mouth surgeries that have limited her to eating solely soft foods over the past year.

"So people should actually feel a little sorry for me," she teased. "I was pretty unlucky."