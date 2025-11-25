Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Flaunt Their Six-Pack Abs in Spicy Christmas Card Photo
Nov. 25 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg brought the holiday heat in their annual Christmas card.
The couple stripped down in an action-figure-inspired holiday card for Formless Beauty, labeled, "A Palm Springs Christmas Edition."
McCarthy, 53, popped out of a tiny red bikini, paired with a Santa hat and white sunglasses. Wahlberg, 56, was shirtless, solely donning red swim trunks and black shades to match his woman.
The actress made a kissy face, while the singer wrapped an arm around her waist.
In a Tuesday, November 25, interview with People, McCarthy revealed how they get their fit figures.
"The secret is we always shoot it when Donnie gets off of tour, so he’s been dancing around on stage for the whole three months for his Vegas residency and is in great shape," she explained. "I have to do the shoot in that window before he turns into that donut-loving cop on Boston Blue."
The model credited her own physique to mouth surgeries that have limited her to eating solely soft foods over the past year.
"So people should actually feel a little sorry for me," she teased. "I was pretty unlucky."
The duo is known for their sultry Christmas card release each year. In 2024, McCarthy dressed up as a topless Mrs. Santa Claus in a gray wig, and Wahlberg portrayed a naughty elf in red and green underwear. They were all smiles in a faux bubble bath decked out in disco balls and red ornaments.
"These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they’re a tradition! We have customers begging us for them," McCarthy told an outlet last year. "It’s such a joy."
Wahlberg gushed, "This is our third card! It’s something we look forward to doing together."
The Dirty Love alum expressed gratitude for fans who have cheered on their tradition.
"Your support means the world, and I hope this holiday card brings a little extra joy to everyone who gets it," she exclaimed.
The Blue Bloods star added, "It’s a fun way to celebrate the season. There’s nothing quite like a Donnie and Jenny Christmas card in your mailbox!"
For this year's holiday season, the couple is having difficulties spending quality time together.
"It's been a little tricky-wicky getting together," McCarthy revealed. "I've been shooting Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he’s been in Canada. So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more than anything this year. It’s just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."