Jenny McCarthy and Husband Donnie Wahlberg Pack on the PDA at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Photos

The longtime love story between the TV personality and the New Kids on the Block singer started with a little TV magic.

The two first crossed paths on Watch What Happens Live in 2012 but didn’t hit it off until Wahlberg appeared on McCarthy’s VH1 talk show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in 2013.

Sparks flew, and by April 2014, Wahlberg popped the question, and they married that August.