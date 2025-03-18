or
Jenny McCarthy and Husband Donnie Wahlberg Pack on the PDA at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Photos

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.

Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, packed on the PDA at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made a rare red carpet appearance — and they weren’t shy about showing their love!

jenny mccarthy donny wahlberg keeping it hotjenny mccarthy donny wahlberg keeping it hot
Source: MEGA

The couple shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, hit the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17. In one sweet moment, the Zookeeper star leaned in close to the Santa Baby alum, who was all smiles with her eyes closed. Another snapshot captured them sharing a kiss in front of the cameras, proving their spark is still going strong.

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.

McCarthy turned heads in a shimmering gold chainmail cowl-neck dress with embellishments down the torso and plunging sides. She completed the look with a sleek wet-look hairstyle, gelled waves and a smokey eye. Meanwhile, Wahlberg kept it sharp in a baby blue suit, a dark brown button-up, brown loafers and sheer aviator sunglasses.

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram
The longtime love story between the TV personality and the New Kids on the Block singer started with a little TV magic.

The two first crossed paths on Watch What Happens Live in 2012 but didn’t hit it off until Wahlberg appeared on McCarthy’s VH1 talk show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in 2013.

Sparks flew, and by April 2014, Wahlberg popped the question, and they married that August.

mccarthy wahlberg marriage secrets
Source: MEGA

The pair have renewed their vows every year since their wedding.

MORE ON:
Donnie Wahlberg

The couple, who marked their 10th anniversary in August 2024, revealed a sweet tradition they share every year.

"[We've had] 10 vow renewals. Our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on," McCarthy shared on "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." “There is something nice about it.”

mccarthy wahlberg
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

They also opened up about how they keep things fun, flirty and passionate — both in public and behind closed doors.

“We like to sneak off at parties,” McCarthy, 52, revealed. “If someone has a Christmas party, we’re going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment.”

“We work at keeping it hot,” the Blue Bloods star said. “Of course we love each other and we’re attracted to each other, but we also give it care. That’s how you keep [the spark] alive. We don’t take for granted that it’s been 10 years and we don’t have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it.”

jenny donny intimacy and relationship advice
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg said they keep the spark alive by making time for romance.

McCarthy also had some unconventional advice for keeping things “spicy.”

"It would be finding rooms that you can make into s--- rooms that are off limits to your children," the former co-host of The View emphasized.

"So you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that's a closet, a sauna, or the garage. Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids," she added.

