6 of Jenny McCarthy's Most Shocking TMI Confessions: From Mark Wahlberg's 'Most Beautiful' Manhood to Her Unconventional Vibrator and More
How Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Are Keeping It Hot
In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, shared an intimate TMI confession as they opened up about the private moments in their marriage.
"We like to sneak off at parties," said McCarthy. "If someone has a Christmas party, we're going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment."
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old New Kids on the Block founding member looked back at what happened at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys.
"We hear this voice say, 'Get a room.' I was like, 'That sounded like the voice of God.' It was Morgan Freeman. He walked by and winked at us," said the Dreamcatcher actor.
Wahlberg added, "We work at keeping it hot. Of course we love each other and we're attracted to each other, but we also give it care. That's how you keep [the spark] alive. We don't take for granted that it's been 10 years and we don't have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it."
Why Jenny McCarthy's Wedding Dress Had Stains
A decade after tying the knot with Wahlberg, McCarthy finally set the record straight and revealed why she had to get rid of her wedding dress after the 2014 ceremony.
"Well, we slipped out into the garden during our wedding and kind of got busy in the garden. It got covered with grass stains!" she told People while laughing.
The Jenny McCarthy Show host added, "There was no salvaging it. And I know that was TMI, but you know what? I don't care. It was romantic and wonderful and at least I didn't have to do it at the end of the night when I was tired."
Jenny McCarthy Revealed a Shocking Playboy Mansion Story
In March 2024, McCarthy remembered the most shocking thing she witnessed between "hot women and the ugliest dudes" during her time in the Playboy mansion.
"Unfortunately, for every 20 guys, it was one girl. So the guys were just in heaven. But also the guys were over 70 years old. Oh God, they were like, really, really old. It was like viagra central," she revealed.
Jenny McCarthy Received a Special Gift From Donnie Wahlberg
In a 2016 interview, McCarthy revealed Wahlberg bought her an unusual s-- toy.
"He got me a d---- in the shape of his head," she said.
Wahlberg added, "It's a vibrator with my actual face as the head."
Jenny McCarthy Has Escapades After Gym Sessions
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the couple answered a question about whether they down and dirty after working out.
McCarthy exclaimed, "The smellier the better! I love his pheromones. I'm addicted."
Jenny McCarthy Boasted About Donnie Wahlberg's Manhood
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McCarthy did not hold back when she discussed everything she loves about her husband — including his private part.
"Without a doubt, it gets better every single time I make love to him. First of all, he has the most beautiful p---- I've ever seen in my life. But you know what it is, he knows how to [use it]!" the Dirty Love star answered a viewer who asked about their s-- life after their 2014 nuptials.
She shared more details about Wahlberg's genital when Tom Bergeron queried what made it "the most beautiful p----."
McCarthy explained, "Sometimes they're deformed-looking and sometimes they're a different color that you're not used to. Some are, like, purple. Some are pink. The size is perfect. I can't get too descriptive. But, you know what I mean! It fits my v----- perfectly and hits the spots right. But the thing about it is… he makes love to a woman."