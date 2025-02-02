6 of Jenny McCarthy's Most Shocking TMI Confessions: From Mark Wahlberg's 'Most Beautiful' Manhood to Her Unconventional Vibrator and More

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, shared an intimate TMI confession as they opened up about the private moments in their marriage.

"We like to sneak off at parties," said McCarthy. "If someone has a Christmas party, we're going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment."

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old New Kids on the Block founding member looked back at what happened at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys.

"We hear this voice say, 'Get a room.' I was like, 'That sounded like the voice of God.' It was Morgan Freeman. He walked by and winked at us," said the Dreamcatcher actor.

Wahlberg added, "We work at keeping it hot. Of course we love each other and we're attracted to each other, but we also give it care. That's how you keep [the spark] alive. We don't take for granted that it's been 10 years and we don't have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it."