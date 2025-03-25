Jenny McCarthy Witnessed the 'Beginning Stages' of Barbara Walters' Dementia on 'The View': 'I Was Like, Oh S---'

The blonde beauty recalled that not long after Walters interviewed Katy Perry, McCarthy mentioned her on an episode of the talk series, to which Walters asked, "Who's Katy Perry?"

"It was the first sign that I realized that Barbara was suffering from the beginning stages of dementia," the actress spilled. "I was like, ‘Oh s---.'"

That being said, the mom-of-one noted Walters — who died at age 93 in 2022 — was a politics guru and "didn't know pop culture."