Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar & Costars Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters On 'The View': 'She's The Reason We Are All Sitting Here'

Gone but never forgotten: the women of The View honored creator and alum Barbara Walters on the Tuesday, January 2 episode, the first that aired since her Friday, December 30, death.

"Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — and the reason why we are all sitting here," Whoopi Goldberg stated within the first few minutes of the show.